iQOO 16 leak reveals flagship features: 8500mAh battery, dedicated GPU Chip and Snapdragon chip

Highlights The iQOO 16 is expected to launch in China around September or October 2026

The handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset.

The handset is expected to come with a massive 8500mAh battery

New Delhi:

iQOO is gearing up to launch the successor to the iQOO 15, and it looks like the new iQOO 16 is all about raw power. According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, there’s already an engineering prototype in the works—running on what’s likely Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon flagship chip.

So what’s the big deal this time?

iQOO’s supposedly putting serious muscle behind gaming performance, audio quality, and battery life for this model.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro

That prototype runs on Qualcomm is yet-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. The chip is built on the fresh 2+3+3 Oryon CPU design, packing 16MB of shared L2 cache. Graphics should also get a bump with an Adreno 850 GPU and 18MB of GMEM. On top of that, you get support for the newest memory standards—expect LPDDR6 and LPDDR5X RAM—so multitasking and gaming should feel even smoother.

Dedicated Graphics chip for next-level gaming

Here’s something gamers will like: The iQOO 16 is set to keep pushing boundaries with a dedicated graphics chip. The last-gen iQOO 15 already carried the Q3 supercomputing chip that handled ray tracing and features like frame interpolation and upscaling—delivering ultra-smooth gameplay at up to 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rates. The iQOO 16 should step things up further, with even better graphics chops and upgraded thermal management to keep things cool.

Premium sound and security

Audio will not take a back seat, either. Expect symmetrical dual stereo speakers from the 1115 series for an immersive sound whether you’re gaming, watching a show, or just listening to music. To level up the feel, there’s a 0916-series X-axis linear motor for improved vibration feedback.

Security’s getting an upgrade, too: word is, the iQOO 16 will pack a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for faster, more secure unlocking—leaving the older optical sensors behind.

Bigger battery: 8,500mAh

Now, the battery is expected to be worth talking about. As per rumours, the handset will be backed by a massive 8,500mAh cell. This is considered to be a ton of juice and means marathon gaming sessions or just going all day- which could result as a great problem solver.

It also looks set to arrive with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, plus fast USB 3.2 support.

Launch timeline and India update

If everything stays on track, iQOO plans to launch the iQOO 16 in China around September or October.

Will it hit India?

That’s up in the air. Some reports say iQOO might skip the India launch due to rising memory costs that could push the price up. For now, the company has not said anything official either way.