iPhone 20 Pro Max may arrive with nearly 7-inch borderless display, biggest redesign update yet

New Delhi:

Although Apple’s 20th anniversary is a year away from now (in 2027), speculations and leaks have already been floating around the iPhone 20 Pro Max. As per the reports, Apple could launch the Pro Max version of iPhone 20, which could feature the biggest display ever. There is also a buzz around a borderless design, hinting at a massive redesign.

According to a new report, Apple has been testing a larger screen for its next flagship—something around 6.96 inches. They could even market it as a 7-inch display.

This leak comes from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. He said that the prototype sticks with the aspect ratio of the current iPhone 17 Pro Max. Still, it’s not clear if this display will actually make it to the production model.

Right now, Apple is playing around with this nearly 7-inch panel behind closed doors. If all goes according to plan, hey will probably round up and promote it as a full 7-inch display. Even though that sounds like a big jump, the actual size difference isn’t enormous. The iPhone 17 Pro Max already measures 6.9 inches, so this would only be a slight bump in screen size. Still, if they release it, it’ll be the largest display ever on an iPhone.

Curved glass display in the upcoming iPhone

But the display is just one piece of what sounds like a huge push for Apple’s anniversary iPhone. Earlier rumours point to a new look with curved glass on all four sides- no real bezels- making the phone look like a solid piece of glass in your hand. That lines up with Apple’s long-term vision for the iPhone.

Even Bloomberg has reported that Apple’s fast-tracked work on two anniversary prototypes, which just adds fuel to the redesign fire.

Pro models of iPhone

Let’s not forget that Apple only made its Pro models bigger recently. The iPhone 16 Pro series, launched in 2024, saw the Pro go from 6.1 to 6.3 inches, and the Pro Max from 6.7 to 6.9 inches, mostly thanks to slimmer bezels and a bit more overall size. If these new leaks are to be true, the next anniversary iPhone will break another size record for Apple’s lineup.

But what will they call it?

Nobody knows yet, as Apple never officially bring out any detail of the device. Some people do speculate that Apple will release a special-edition device, like it did with the iPhone X. Others say that it will just be the next Pro model. There is even speculation that Apple might skip “iPhone 19” and jump straight to “iPhone 20” to mark the 20-year milestone. As of now, though, the name is pure guesswork.

Apple iPhone 18 series

Before this anniversary phone drops, Apple’s expected to roll out the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone in September 2026. The Pro models should bring upgrades to cameras, displays, design, and chips—and there’s talk those improvements might come with higher price tags.

As always, until Apple officially reveals what’s next, take these early leaks with a grain of salt.