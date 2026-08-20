Apple camera-equipped AirPods may launch in 2027: How will it work?

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly working on camera-equipped AirPods that are still on track for a 2027 launch, even after a recent software leak showed off the new AI-powered earbuds in action. That leak got people talking—some were convinced Apple might reveal them sooner, maybe at the upcoming iPhone event.

But according to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple is not speeding up the timeline for the launch of new technology. According to him, these AirPods with built-in cameras are still set for next year.

Camera-equipped AirPods could launch in 2027

These new AirPods popped up in a beta release of macOS Tahoe 26.7. There was even a demo video with someone holding up a book for the earbuds to analyse, as a voiceover explained the “Visual Intelligence” feature. That leak really kicked off speculation about a September unveiling, but Gurman’s info points to a later launch.

Originally, Apple was aiming for a 2026 release, and they began advanced employee testing earlier this year. But supply chain and software issues slowed things down just as the product neared production, so now the launch is pencilled in for 2027.

AirPods cameras could power AI features

Now, do not expect these AirPods cameras to work like the ones on your iPhone. Apple’s building low-resolution sensors, mainly to scan what’s around the user. Siri and other AI tools will use that visual info to give contextual responses.

Imagine your AirPods figuring out what’s in front of you—maybe identifying objects, then sharing relevant info, all via AI. The tech could also help the device log context, making these cameras central to Apple’s bigger AI wearable game plan.

Apple reportedly developing 2 camera AirPods

Apple is reportedly developing 2-versions of the camera AirPods. The first, with the code name B790, is based on a tweaked AirPods Pro 3. That’s probably the model featured in the macOS demo. The second, called B798, could get more of a redesign and possibly extra sensors for expanded AI and contextual functions.

These AirPods are expected to be Apple’s first true AI hardware. The company’s also busy with smart glasses and other camera-based wearables – part of a broader push into AI-powered devices.

So far, Apple has not said anything official. Looks like if the reports are right, folks will have to hang tight until 2027 to finally see these camera-equipped AirPods.

ALSO READ:

Siri is finally getting better at News, but it could cost millions to Apple: Know more

iPhone 18 may look very different with smaller Dynamic Island and more RAM: Expected details

Switching from iPhone to Android just got easier: Android 17 adds seamless data transfer