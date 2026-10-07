Ray-Ban Meta update adds turn-by-turn Navigation, Spatial Audio and accessibility features

New Delhi:

Meta is rolling out new updates for its Ray-Ban smart glasses, adding new features like turn-by-turn walking directions, Spatial Audio and better accessibility controls, which will help users to manage their listening experience.

As per a 9to5 Google report, the new update will come through software versions 128 and 129 in the Meta AI app. And not everyone will get the new update at the same time. The company will roll out the same in phases and as per availability, which will solely depend on the location and account.

Turn-by-turn walking navigation feature on Ray-Ban Meta glasses

With the new version 128 update, Ray-Ban Meta glasses will now offer walking directions. You can simply ask Meta AI for directions, and the glasses will guide you as you walk. This means no more constantly pulling out the smartphone to check notifications. The glasses further use the location from the phone to navigate the best route.

You can also kick off navigation from your smartphone by just picking your destination in a maps app and then sharing the address with Meta AI. After this, send the details directly to your glasses. If the drop location is too far from your walk, then you will get the driving directions on your handset rather than smart glasses.

Spatial Audio Lands on Ray-Ban Meta

Version 128 will not just get the navigation on the Ray-Ban smart glasses, but it will add Spatial Audio and a handful of general improvements to the glasses. While the navigation feature is showing up for more people, the rollouts may still vary.

Audio accessibility gets an upgrade

With the new version 129, Meta will give some attention to audio accessibility. There is a Mono Audio option available on the glasses, which will help the user to play the same sound on both speakers. This could be helpful for those users who have equal hearing issues in both ears.

Plus, the update will add an audio balance control so that the user can shift the sound more toward their left or right speaker, which will depend on what works best for the user.

They will further find both new options in the Audio section of Ray-Ban Meta glasses’ settings, which is in the official Meta AI app.

Rollout timing

As per the information available, version 128 seems to be available for more users currently, but version 129 is still making its way out. So, do not be surprised if you do not spot all the new features just yet.

With these updates, Meta is making Ray-Ban Meta glasses even more practical for everyday navigation and listening, while also paying attention to accessibility needs.

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