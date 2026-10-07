Lionel Messi says goodbye to Argentina in tears, while Cristiano Ronaldo stages bizzare meltdown at 41

New Delhi:

There is a fine line between relentless competitive fire and absurd self-parody, and Cristiano Ronaldo is walking on it precariously. At 41 years old, when sporting legends usually cultivate grace, reflection, or at least a quiet sense of dignity, the Portuguese superstar is instead issuing social media manifestos, storming out of national team camps, and demanding that his head coach apologise on global television for not bowing low enough to his legacy.

The issue stems from when Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus used Ronaldo as an unused substitute in the Nations League clash against Norway. The Portugal captain was asked to train to play the last 30 minutes of the game, but since the match was in a precarious position, with Portugal holding a lead, Jesus ended up not using the number seven. That infuriated the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as he ended up leaving the national team on his private jet.

He pointed out that the coach disrespected him by asking him to train and then not use him at all. Ronaldo was initially told that he would not play the game at all and the footballer made peace with that, but all these last-minute developments, which resulted in him warming the bench, eventually ruined his relationship with Jesus.

Messi given immortal status, Ronaldo writes Instagram essay

On October 6, before Lionel Messi's final dance with Argentina, Ronaldo fired off a sprawling 1,900-word grievance on Instagram, accusing manager Jesus of treason against his reputation. On the other hand, his eternal rival was being celebrated for all his achievements and dedication to the national team as Messi left the stage as a football immortal.

In Buenos Aires, the Argentina captain took his final bow in a smooth 3-0 victory over Benin. There were no social media outbursts, no public tantrums, and no scripted press conference mandates. Just 85,000 adoring fans in tears, a warm embrace from his manager and a nation uniting to celebrate a legacy carved in gold.

Ronaldo deserved it too. For everything he has done for his country. From captaining Portugal to glory at Euro 2016 and lifting two UEFA Nations League trophies, he undeniably stands as one of the greatest players ever to wear the national shirt, if not the absolute greatest.

On resume alone, he deserves a grand, heroic send-off, every bit as regal as the one his long-time rival just received, and perhaps he will eventually get it. Yet his behaviour toward managers over the past four years has turned into a case study for budding footballers in how not to conduct oneself on and off the pitch.

Ronaldo's history of fallouts with managers

It all started in 2022 during his fallout with then Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. He clashed with the manager, who dared to treat him as a regular squad member rather than the superstar he is. The Dutch coach wasn’t entirely happy with his pressing and workload, resulting in him managing Ronaldo’s minutes. It resulted in Ronaldo throwing a public fit, walking down the Old Trafford tunnel before the final whistle, and booking a tell-all television interview to vent his frustration.

Even in Al Nassr, the problems never left. Earlier in the year, Ronaldo stopped training with the team due to internal disagreements and reported protests involving Al Nassr club officials. However, this time, it crossed all levels, as Ronaldo's latest meltdown is a demand so hilariously entitled it belongs in a theatre of the absurd.

In the essay he wrote on Instagram, Ronaldo validated the eight demands he had made of coach Jesus to be stated at his next official press conference. In point number six of his online manifesto, the legendary footballer crossed the level of absurdity and asked Jesus to declare to the world that he made a mistake by having someone of the stature of Pele or Maradona warm up without putting them in the game.

“I made a mistake by having someone of the stature of Pele or Maradona warm up and then not putting them in the game. If it were today, I wouldn't do it," Ronaldo's demand number six read.

Let that sink in. A 41-year-old professional athlete is publicly instructing his national team manager to recite a pre-written script likening him to Pele and Maradona, all because he was asked to warm up for 45 minutes on a chilly night in Oslo and didn't get subbed on.

Ronaldo deserves better; his fans deserve better

At this stage of a legendary career, a player of his standing should behave with maturity, acting as a mentor to younger talent and accepting that Father Time eventually catches up to everyone. Instead, Ronaldo continues to issue strong statements on social media, using his vast online platform to wage wars of ego against his own coaches. Time and again.

It's also alright for Ronaldo to believe that he still has a lot to offer. Jesus himself has made it clear that the forward is mighty important to the national team. Yet, his behaviour on and off the pitch keeps making headlines.

In the same letter, he has now confirmed that he remains available for the national team, but how easy will it be for the coach and captain to work alongside each other? At the end of the day, it's Portugal that might end up suffering.

For Ronaldo, it would have been ideal to call his time after the FIFA World Cup 2026 and allow the youngsters to take over and build a squad for the 2028 Euros and the 2030 World Cup. Exactly what Messi did. He walked off into the sunset surrounded by reverence and love on Wednesday, having achieved ultimate glory with his country.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, remains trapped in a gilded cage of his own making - arguing with managers, drafting press statements and desperately fighting his own sporting mortality.

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