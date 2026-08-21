US Open scripts history, sets record prize money for singles champions ahead of 2026 edition; Check details

New Delhi:

The stage is set for yet another season of the US Open. Ahead of the latest edition of the marquee tournament, the US Open is set to offer the biggest prize money in Grand Slam history. In a 20 per cent increase from the previous year, the singles champion will receive 52.65 crore, which is a 10 per cent increase from 2025.

The total player compensation for the US Open has risen to a total of 108 million dollars. Ahead of the tournament, the USTA (United States Tennis Association) came forward with a statement announcing the same. There is a 44 per cent increase in the prize pool from 2024.

It is also interesting to note that the prize increase comes at a time when player compensation has been a heavily discussed topic in world tennis. The latest edition of the tournament is all set to kick off on August 23 and will finish with the men’s final on September 13.

Speaking on the same, USTA CEO Craig Tiley took centre stage and talked about how important the step could be for the further growth of the sport. “This is a significant first step in a multi-year investment in athletes as the U.S. Open continues to be the best economic opportunity for players and the most valuable platform in tennis for players, fans and partners,” Tiley said in a statement.

Carlos Alcaraz will look to defend his title

It is worth noting that the US Open will begin with star Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beginning his title defence. The star man will be making his long-awaited comeback in the tournament as he ends a four-month absence due to a wrist injury.

It is interesting to note that Alcaraz has not played a single competitive game since April, as he injured his wrist during the Barcelona Open. The injury effectively kept him out of the French Open, Wimbledon, and several other tournaments as well.

He was initially planning his return at the Cincinnati Open, but due to his wrist requiring extra time to recover, Alcaraz was unable to make his comeback in the tournament.

Also Read:

Carlos Alcaraz missed French Open, Wimbledon; will he feature in US Open? Spaniard confirms