iPhone 17 prices rise in some countries after Apple's warning; Discounts still available in select regions

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly hiking the price for the iPhone 17 in Japan, and it happened right after Tim Cook admitted that there is no way around more expensive Apple devices. Even though Apple’s official Japan store has not changed its iPhone prices yet, some big electronics retailers have already bumped them up.

iPhone 17 Gets Costlier in Japan

Electronics retailer Yodobashi Camera, a major name in Japan, is now selling the unlocked 256GB iPhone 17 for ¥142,780 (around Rs 83,000). Not long ago, that same phone was ¥129,800 (around Rs 76,000). That’s a jump of about 10 per cent.

Over at SoftBank, one of Japan’s big telecom companies, the iPhone 17 went from ¥159,840 (around Rs 93,000) to ¥164,160 (around Rs 96,000). So, prices are going up no matter where you look. Apple has not yet confirmed the hike on their site, but the shift is real on the ground.

Why are prices increasing for Apple devices?

Tim Cook recently stated that higher iPhone prices are ‘unavoidable’ as he blamed the usual suspects:

Ballooning manufacturing expenses

Pricier supply chains

Analysts also point out the weak Japanese yen. When your currency’s not holding up against the dollar, imports—like an iPhone—get more expensive fast. Apple hasn't given the full story, but it’s clear both rising costs and currency problems are at play.

Apple Raises Prices Across Hardware Lineup

Alongside changes to iPhone pricing in retail channels, Apple has officially increased prices across several of its hardware products. Some of the updated prices include:

MacBook Air: Increased from USD 1,099 to USD 1,299

HomePod mini: Increased from USD 99 to USD 129

Vision Pro: Now starts at USD 3,699, up from USD 3,499

So, if you thought this was a one-off, think again, as Apple is rethinking pricing across the board.

Discounts still available in some markets

There are still some deals out there. In some markets, you can find store discounts, exchange bonuses, special bank offers, or instalment plans with no extra cost. They let you buy an iPhone 17 below the sticker price, but these deals won’t last forever. Retailers pick and choose when to offer them, especially during sales events.

Will iPhone prices increase in India?

Currently, Apple has not changed the pricing for the iPhone 17s in India. But with everything from component prices to import fees on the rise, experts have said that the next iPhone, speculated to be the iPhone 18, may carry a higher price tag.

Indian buyers still have a window to grab discounted iPhone 17s during festive sales, but who knows how long that’ll last if Apple’s global pricing continues to climb.