Instagram Plus Premium launched with exclusive features; subscription starts at USD 3.99 per month

New Delhi:

Instagram just dropped Instagram Plus Premium, a paid subscription aimed at people who want more control over what they post and how they connect with their audience. If you're tired of the basic features, this new tier promises stuff you simply cannot get on free Instagram, and do not worry, the regular app is not going anywhere; rather, it is still free for everyone.

Instagram Plus Premium brings enhanced personalisation

Instagram's massive crowd – creators, influencers, businesses and everyday users – now has the option to personalise their experience even further with Plus Premium. For $3.99 a month, you get access to tools that let you customise how you share content, manage followers, and interact on the platform.

Story Spotlight

One standout upgrade is Story Spotlight. With it, you can push your stories to the top of your friends' feeds instead of just hoping they stumble across them. You also get Multiple Story Audiences, which lets you choose exactly who sees certain stories—so you can separate content for close friends, family, or whatever groups you want.

Premium subscribers' stories will last for 48 hours

And they have tweaked story visibility, too. Instead of the usual 24-hour window, Premium subscribers can keep stories live for 48 hours.

Super Hearts engagement feature

There’s also a new engagement feature called Super Hearts. When you react to a friend’s story with a Super Heart, it triggers an animated effect—a cute way to spice up interactions and stand out in conversations.

Subscription price and availability

Instagram has rolled out the Plus Premium subscription to the global market. The service is priced at USD 3.99 per month and is available as an optional upgrade.

Plus Premium is rolling out globally

Instagram says Plus Premium is rolling out globally and will stay optional. If you are not interested, just stick to the classic app at no charge. They are making it clear: this new plan is not about taking away features; it’s about giving you more if you’re ready for a next-level experience.