Naxal commander Brijesh Ganjhu carrying Rs 30 lakh reward killed in Varanasi

Varanasi:

A major security operation has been reported from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, where Naxal commander Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh, carrying a total reward of Rs 30 lakh, was killed, according to the information available so far. Ganjhu was identified as a commander of the banned Jharkhand-based Naxal organisation Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC).

Ganjhu had been wanted by security agencies for several years. He was also wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terror funding case.

Rs 30 lakh reward on Naxal commander

A total reward of Rs 30 lakh had been announced for information leading to Ganjhu's capture. The Jharkhand government had announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh, while the NIA had announced an additional reward of Rs 5 lakh. Together, the reward on the Naxal commander stood at Rs 30 lakh.

Killed during security operation in Varanasi

Ganjhu was killed during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Varanasi, according to reports. The operation was carried out after security personnel received information about his presence in the area. Further details about the operation, including the sequence of events and any recoveries made from the spot, are awaited.

Who was Brijesh Ganjhu?

Brijesh Ganjhu alias Gopal Singh was associated with the banned TPC and was identified as one of its commanders. The organisation has been active in parts of Jharkhand. According to reports, Ganjhu was linked to the Tandwa terror funding case being investigated by the NIA. He had been wanted in connection with the case for several years.

NIA had declared him wanted

Ganjhu's name had figured in the NIA's investigation into the Tandwa terror funding case. According to available reports, he was among those linked to the case involving alleged levy collection and terror funding activities associated with the TPC.

The latest operation in Varanasi has brought the long-running search for the wanted TPC commander to an end, while further details of the encounter and investigation are awaited.

Jharkhand Police spokesperson issues statement

Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG Operations Narendra Singh also issued a statement on the matter. He said, "We received information from the IG STF that Brijesh Ganjhu, alias Gopal Singh, was killed in an encounter in Varanasi this morning. There was a reward of Rs 30 lakh on Brijesh Ganjhu. He was the chief of the banned organisation 'Tritiya Prastuti Committee' (TPC) in Jharkhand. The NIA had declared him wanted in several cases."

​(Reported by Ashwini Tripathi)

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