Port your number to BSNL from Jio, Airtel or Vi: 5 Easy steps Tired of those expensive recharges and planning to port to BSNL, then this article could help. Here are the five quick steps to follow and port your number from a private telecom service provider to a BSNL number, without any hassle.

With major telecom providers like Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Jio increasing their mobile recharge prices, many users are searching for more affordable alternatives. BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has not yet announced any tariff hikes, making it an attractive option for those looking to switch.

If you are considering porting your SIM to BSNL, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through the process.

Why are users switching to BSNL?

Airtel, Jio and Vi announce tariff hike

From July 3, 2024, leading telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Reliance Jio implemented significant price hikes on prepaid and postpaid recharge plans, increasing rates by 10 per cent to 27 per cent.

This move has sparked a backlash among customers, prompting many to look for cheaper mobile service options.

BSNL’s affordable plans with no price increase

Unlike private telecom providers, BSNL has not raised its recharge tariffs. As a government-owned telecom company, BSNL continues to offer budget-friendly prepaid and postpaid plans, making it an ideal choice for those looking to save money while enjoying reliable network coverage.

What is BSNL?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is a state-owned telecom service provider that has been serving Indian consumers since September 15, 2000. While private companies have raised their rates, BSNL remains a cost-effective choice, offering unlimited calling, high-speed data, and additional benefits without sudden price hikes.

How to switch your SIM from Jio, Vi, or Airtel to BSNL

If you are ready to port your mobile number to BSNL, follow these 5 smart steps:

Step 1: Clear any pending bills

Before you start the porting process, ensure that all outstanding bills with your current telecom provider (Airtel, Jio, or Vi) are paid in full. If any dues remain, your porting request might be rejected.

Step 2: Generate a unique porting code (UPC)

To initiate the porting process, you need a Unique Porting Code (UPC). Here's how to get it:

Open your messaging app and type: PORT [Your mobile number]

Send this message to 1900

You will receive a UPC code via SMS, which remains valid for 15 days (in Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, and North East regions, the validity is 30 days)

Step 3: Visit A BSNL Service Center Or Retail Store

With the UPC code, head to the nearest BSNL service centre or an authorized retailer.

Step 4: Fill Out The BSNL Application Form

Once at the BSNL store, you will be required to:

Fill out a Customer Application Form (CAF)

Provide a valid photo ID (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Passport)

Submit address proof

Step 5: Pay the fees and get your new BSNL SIM

Submit your UPC code and complete the porting request

Pay any required porting fees (if applicable)

Receive your new BSNL SIM card

Once you get an SMS confirmation, replace your old SIM with the new BSNL SIM in your phone

Switch to BSNL and save money on your mobile bills

Porting your SIM from Jio, Airtel, or Vi to BSNL is a simple and cost-effective way to avoid increasing mobile recharge costs. With BSNL's affordable plans and reliable service, now is the best time to make the switch and start saving.

