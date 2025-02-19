How to book IPL 2025 tickets online? Quick guide Booking IPL 2025 tickets online is the easiest way to secure a spot at your favourite matches. Stay updated with official announcements and book your tickets as soon as they go live to avoid last-minute disappointments. Get ready to cheer for your team from the stands.

Cricket fans eagerly waiting for the IPL 2025 season can soon book their tickets online! While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not officially announced the ticket booking process, it is expected to follow a similar pattern as last season. Tickets will be available through popular online platforms, making it easy for fans to book seats from the comfort of their homes.

Where to book IPL 2025 tickets online?

IPL 2025 tickets are likely to be available on the following platforms:

BookMyShow

Paytm

IPLT20.com (official IPL website)

These platforms will offer a seamless online booking experience, allowing fans to choose their preferred match, stadium, and seating category.

Step-by-Step Guide to Booking IPL 2025 Tickets Online

1. Visit the official ticket booking platform

Go to websites like BookMyShow, Paytm, or IPLT20.com to access IPL 2025 ticket bookings.

2. Select your match and stadium

Browse the list of upcoming matches and choose the game you want to attend. Select the corresponding venue and date.

3. Choose your seating category

Ticket prices vary depending on the seating category. Select from:

General (budget-friendly options)

Mid-range

Premium seating

VIP hospitality (for the best stadium experience)

4. Proceed to checkout

After selecting your seats, go to the checkout page and enter your details.

5. Complete payment

Make the payment using debit/credit card, UPI, net banking, or digital wallet.

6. Receive confirmation

Once the payment is processed, you will receive a confirmation email or SMS with ticket details. Some platforms may offer an e-ticket, while others require physical ticket collection from the stadium.

When Will IPL 2025 Tickets Go on Sale?

Although the exact ticket sale date is yet to be announced, BCCI is expected to release ticket booking details closer to the IPL 2025 schedule announcement. Keep an eye on the official IPL website and ticketing platforms for updates.

