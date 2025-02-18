TRAI’s new spam rules spark telecom industry backlash: Companies demand fair penalties TRAI’s new rules to curb spam messages and calls include a penalty provision for violations. However, telecom companies have now raised concerns over these regulations, expressing their dissatisfaction.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) has recently introduced strict regulations to curb spam calls and messages, but major telecom companies are now opposing these rules. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), representing top telecom providers, has raised concerns about the penalties imposed on companies instead of spammers.

Telecom companies protest TRAI’s new penalty rules

As smartphone and internet penetration grows, spam calls and messages have surged. To tackle this, TRAI implemented stricter rules a few months ago, including penalties for telecom companies failing to block spam. However, COAI has voiced strong opposition, stating that penalizing companies is not an effective solution. Instead, they argue for a more comprehensive approach to tackle the root problem.

Telecom operators demand action against spammers, not companies

COAI believes that punishment should be directed at those making spam calls and sending unwanted messages rather than telecom companies. COAI’s Director General expressed disappointment over TRAI’s failure to address key concerns before enforcing the new rules.

Under TRAI’s regulations, telecom companies are now required to analyze call and SMS patterns based on factors such as a high number of calls, short call durations, and an unusual ratio of outgoing to incoming calls. This move aims to help identify spammers more effectively.

Fines of up to Rs 10 lakh for telecom companies

TRAI has amended the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR) to introduce a graded penalty system for telecom providers:

Rs 2 lakh fine for the first violation

Rs 5 lakh fine for the second violation

Rs 10 lakh fine for each subsequent violation

Despite these penalties, COAI has raised concerns that social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have been excluded from TRAI’s framework, even though they are major sources of spam messages and calls.

Telecom companies are now urging a more balanced and inclusive policy to fight the growing spam problem effectively.

