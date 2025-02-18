Airtel offers free JioHotstar subscription with these 3 affordable plans, starting from Rs 398: Details Airtel introduced three budget-friendly prepaid plans that come with a free JioHotstar subscription. These plans will enable the users to stream the latest movies, web series, and more at no extra cost, offering both connectivity and entertainment in one package.

Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers is known to serve more than 38 crore users nationwide. To upgrade its offerings, Airtel has introduced three budget-friendly prepaid plans that come with a free JioHotstar subscription, allowing users to stream the latest movies, web series, and more at no extra cost.

If you are an Airtel user looking for affordable recharge plans with added entertainment benefits, check out these three Airtel plans that include a complimentary JioHotstar subscription.

Airtel’s Rs 398 plan: 28 days of entertainment

The Rs 398 prepaid plan is a monthly recharge option offering:

28 days validity

Unlimited calling across all local and STD networks

2GB daily data (Total: 56GB)

100 free SMS per day

Free JioHotstar subscription for 28 days

This plan is perfect for users who want high-speed data, unlimited calls, and OTT entertainment without committing to a long-term plan.

Airtel’s Rs 1,029 plan: Long-term savings and unlimited 5G

If you need a plan that lasts longer, the Rs 1,029 recharge plan is a great choice. It offers:

84 days validity

Unlimited calling on all networks

2GB daily high-speed data

Unlimited 5G data (where available)

Free JioHotstar subscription for 84 days

With nearly three months of benefits, this plan is ideal for those who want seamless data, uninterrupted calls, and premium OTT access.

Airtel’s Rs 3,999 plan: One year of hassle-free benefits

For users looking to avoid frequent recharges, Airtel’s Rs 3,999 annual plan is a premium option. It includes:

365 days validity

Unlimited free calling across all networks

2.5GB daily high-speed data

Free JioHotstar subscription for the entire year

This plan is perfect for heavy users who prefer a long-term recharge with premium perks, ensuring unlimited entertainment, fast internet, and uninterrupted calling for the whole year.

With these three Airtel prepaid plans, users can enjoy free JioHotstar access while getting great value on data, calls, and entertainment.

