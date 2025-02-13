This BSNL recharge plan offers 120GB data for just Rs 277: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

BSNL, one of the most affordable and leading telecom service providers at present has been offering exciting and affordable recharge plans for its customers, who are bothered by the rising cost of recharge plans- which are being offered by the private telecom service providers.

Here is one of the most economical recharge plans which costs less than Rs 300- making it an ideal yet great choice for the users, looking for cost-effective recharge options.

120GB Data for just Rs 277

BSNL has announced the plan via its X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, calling it a limited-time offer valid until January 16, 2025.

This plan costs Rs 277 and offers 120GB of total data. This will be valid for 60 days.

Data speed and additional details

Users will get 128GB of high-speed data daily.

Once the daily limit is exhausted, the speed will drop to 40kbps.

This plan does not include service validity, meaning users must have an active prepaid plan to avail of this offer.

How to recharge?

BSNL customers can easily activate this plan via:

BSNL Self Care app

BSNL’s official website

A budget-friendly plan for heavy data users

BSNL’s Rs 277 recharge plan offers a cost-effective solution for users who need high data limits at an affordable price. However, since it lacks service validity, users must ensure they have an active prepaid plan before opting for this offer.

This plan is the best option under Rs 300 and provides a great mix of data benefits and affordability for BSNL users across India.

