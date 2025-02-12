Google Calendar removes Pride Month and Black History month, faces Backlash

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Calender

Google has made a significant change to its Calendar platform, now limiting entries to public holidays and national observances. This update has resulted in the removal of events like Pride Month, Black History Month, and Holocaust Remembrance Day. Google defended its decision, calling the previous system "unsustainable," but the move has ignited criticism across social media.

Previously, Google Calendar marked the beginning of significant cultural observances, including Black History Month in February and Pride Month in June. However, these entries have now been removed, alongside other observances such as Women’s History Month (March) and Indigenous Peoples Month (November).

Connection to US policy changes?

This change follows a broader shift in the corporate world after former President Donald Trump signed an executive order dismantling federal DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) programs upon taking office on January 20. Major US companies like Meta, McDonald’s, Walmart, and Target have also scaled back their DEI initiatives in response to political pressures.

Google’s response: ‘Not sustainable to maintain’

In response to the backlash, a Google spokesperson, Madison Cushman Veld, told The Verge that the decision was based on logistical challenges.

She stated, “Some years ago, the Calendar team started manually adding a broader set of cultural moments in a wide number of countries around the world. We got feedback that some other events and countries were missing — and maintaining hundreds of moments manually and consistently globally wasn’t scalable or sustainable.”

Outrage on social media

Google’s decision has been met with widespread criticism, with users accusing the tech giant of downplaying historically significant moments. Many took to social media to express frustration.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"They may be removing stuff from Google Calendar or other things, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist or that it isn’t important. We refuse to be erased. We will stand up and be strong together."

Another user added:

"Google, we’re still calling off for #Juneteenth. You can take it off the calendar all you want, but you cannot and will not erase our history."

Disney also ends DEI program

Google is not the only company making changes.

According to GB News, Disney has also eliminated its "Reimagine Tomorrow" DEI program, though it has simultaneously launched an initiative to hire US military veterans.

As the debate continues, Google’s decision raises broader concerns about the role of major tech companies in recognizing and preserving cultural milestones.

