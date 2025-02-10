This BSNL recharge plan will cost less than Rs 800, offers 300 days validity: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL

BSNL has been making waves in the telecom industry, attracting millions of new users in the past few months. While private telecom operators have hiked their recharge prices, BSNL continues to provide affordable and long-validity plans, making it a top choice for budget-conscious users. If you are looking for a low-cost plan to keep your SIM active for almost a year, BSNL’s Rs 797 prepaid plan is a perfect option.

BSNL’s Rs 797 plan: 300 Days of service without worries

For users who don’t want to recharge frequently, BSNL’s long-validity plans offer an excellent solution. With the Rs 797 plan, you get a whopping 300 days of validity, meaning no recharges are needed for 10 months. This plan is particularly useful for those who use BSNL as a secondary SIM and want to keep it active at minimal cost.

Unlimited calls and data benefits: But there’s a catch

Although the plan comes with 300 days of validity, the free calling and data benefits are available for a limited period. Here’s what you get:

Unlimited free calling on any network for the first 60 days.

2GB of data per day for the first 60 days (total of 120GB data).

100 free SMS per day for the first 60 days.

After the initial 60 days, the calling and data benefits end, but your SIM remains active for 300 days, allowing you to receive calls and messages.

Why is this plan a great deal?

Super affordable: Just Rs 797 for 10 months of validity.

No frequent recharges: Ideal for secondary SIM users.

BSNL’s expanding 4G network ensures better connectivity.

No hidden charges: A transparent and cost-effective plan.

