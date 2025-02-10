Monday, February 10, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. This BSNL recharge plan will cost less than Rs 800, offers 300 days validity: Details here

This BSNL recharge plan will cost less than Rs 800, offers 300 days validity: Details here

If you are looking for a long-term recharge solution at a low cost, BSNL’s Rs 797 plan is an excellent choice. It provides unmatched validity compared to other telecom operators and is perfect for users who don’t need daily data but want to keep their SIM active.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 10, 2025 16:34 IST, Updated : Feb 10, 2025 16:39 IST
BSNL
Image Source : BSNL BSNL

BSNL has been making waves in the telecom industry, attracting millions of new users in the past few months. While private telecom operators have hiked their recharge prices, BSNL continues to provide affordable and long-validity plans, making it a top choice for budget-conscious users. If you are looking for a low-cost plan to keep your SIM active for almost a year, BSNL’s Rs 797 prepaid plan is a perfect option.

BSNL’s Rs 797 plan: 300 Days of service without worries

For users who don’t want to recharge frequently, BSNL’s long-validity plans offer an excellent solution. With the Rs 797 plan, you get a whopping 300 days of validity, meaning no recharges are needed for 10 months. This plan is particularly useful for those who use BSNL as a secondary SIM and want to keep it active at minimal cost.

Unlimited calls and data benefits: But there’s a catch

Although the plan comes with 300 days of validity, the free calling and data benefits are available for a limited period. Here’s what you get:

  • Unlimited free calling on any network for the first 60 days.
  • 2GB of data per day for the first 60 days (total of 120GB data).
  • 100 free SMS per day for the first 60 days.

After the initial 60 days, the calling and data benefits end, but your SIM remains active for 300 days, allowing you to receive calls and messages.

Why is this plan a great deal?

  • Super affordable: Just Rs 797 for 10 months of validity.
  • No frequent recharges: Ideal for secondary SIM users.
  • BSNL’s expanding 4G network ensures better connectivity.
  • No hidden charges: A transparent and cost-effective plan.

 

ALSO READ: How to buy iPhone 14 512GB at Rs 20,000: Know this smart trick

Related Stories
BSNL BiTV offer a huge gift for OTT fans: Free TV channels on every recharge

BSNL BiTV offer a huge gift for OTT fans: Free TV channels on every recharge

WhatsApp users at risk! Dangerous Spyware attack detected in 24 countries

WhatsApp users at risk! Dangerous Spyware attack detected in 24 countries

OnePlus 13 Mini tipped for launch in March: What to expect?

OnePlus 13 Mini tipped for launch in March: What to expect?

This online shopping site comes back to life in India after 5 years: All you need to know

This online shopping site comes back to life in India after 5 years: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaks: Slimmest smartphone ever and more

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leaks: Slimmest smartphone ever and more

Apple iPhone 16 tops global smartphone sales in 2024: Market trends and more

Apple iPhone 16 tops global smartphone sales in 2024: Market trends and more

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 10: Free in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 10: Free in-game rewards

Avoid Mahakumbh traffic: Use this Google Maps trick for a smooth journey to Prayagraj

Avoid Mahakumbh traffic: Use this Google Maps trick for a smooth journey to Prayagraj

How to buy iPhone 14 512GB at Rs 20,000: Know this smart trick

How to buy iPhone 14 512GB at Rs 20,000: Know this smart trick

This BSNL recharge plan will cost less than Rs 800, offers 300 days validity: Details here

This BSNL recharge plan will cost less than Rs 800, offers 300 days validity: Details here

Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 512GB to Rs 71,900, after a huge 28 per cent discount from its original price of Rs 99,900. Additionally, customers can save more by combining the bank offers and the exchange deals.

ALSO READ: Avoid Mahakumbh traffic: Use this Google Maps trick for a smooth journey to Prayagraj

Google Maps are available on both Android and iOS devices. It will give you real-time traffic updates, which could monitor the congestion levels. It will further help you to find the fastest routes and estimate your travel time.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement