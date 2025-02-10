How to buy iPhone 14 512GB at Rs 20,000: Know this smart trick

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16

Apple iPhone fans have an opportunity to buy their first handset from the company, at a massive price cut. The premium handset which is known for its exclusivity and decent storage could be bought at a relative price drop for specific models. So, in case you are not looking for the latest handset, then the iPhone 14 512GB is available at its lowest price ever.

iPhone 14 price drop: Biggest discount ever!

With the iPhone 16 series launched in 2024, the attention has gone to the device, and the price for the iPhone 14 series has fallen drastically. The 256GB and 512GB variants of the iPhone 14 are available at the lowest price ever, which makes it the best time to upgrade.

Massive iPhone 14 512GB Discount on Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 14 512GB to Rs 71,900, after a huge 28 per cent discount from its original price of Rs 99,900.

Additionally, customers can save more by combining the bank offers and the exchange deals.

Here’s how you can maximize savings:

Instant Rs 2,000 discount on selected bank cards.

Up to Rs 2,157 cashback on eligible bank offers.

Massive exchange offer: Trade in your old phone and get up to Rs 53,200 off.

Final price? As low as Rs 18,700- this could only be possible if your smartphones qualify for the maximum exchange value.

Buy iPhone 14 512GB for less than Rs 20,000

The Amazon exchange offer makes it possible to get the iPhone 14 512GB for under Rs 20,000.

If your old phone qualifies for the full Rs 53,200 exchange bonus, you can grab this premium iPhone for just Rs 18,700. For that, you will have to exchange some device which is already a flagship or premium one.

However, the actual exchange value will depend on the physical condition and functionality of your old device.

iPhone 14: Specifications

It comes with a glass back panel with an aluminium frame. Water and dust resistant: IP68 rating for extra protection. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel. Toughened glass with Ceramic Shield protection for durability. Powerful performance: It runs on Apple A15 Bionic chipset. Software support: Pre-loaded with iOS 16, upgradeable to iOS 18.3. It features 6GB RAM For storage, it comes with up to 512GB storage. The camera front, features 12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras, with a 12MP front camera for selfies.

