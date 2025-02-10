Apple iPhone 16 tops global smartphone sales in 2024: Market trends and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone 16

Apple’s iPhone 16 has been reported as the best-selling smartphone worldwide in 2024, solidifying its dominance in the global market. A recent report highlights the performance of various smartphone brands across different regions, revealing key trends in sales and competition.

Steady sales in Europe with growth in key, markets

In Europe, sales remained relatively stable, with notable growth in France, Germany, and Spain.

Samsung has retained its position as the leader in the Android segment, particularly excelling in Britain with the Galaxy A55 as its top-selling device.

Apple’s iPhone 16 series also performed exceptionally well, especially in Great Britain.

Xiaomi and Google Pixel have continued to challenge Samsung, with the Pixel 9 series seeing a slight slowdown compared to the discounted Pixel 8 series.

Xiaomi’s 13 series, boosted by discounts, recorded strong sales in Spain.

U.S. Market: Apple leads, Samsung holds steady

Apple reportedly continues to dominate the U.S. market, with iOS capturing 54 per cent of the market share.

The iPhone 16 series accounted for 20 per cent of total sales, with the 16 Pro Max being the most popular model.

Samsung’s budget-friendly Galaxy A15 and flagship Galaxy S24 series maintained steady sales.

Motorola and Google Pixel witnessed an increase in the market share over time, with the Pixel 9 Pro emerging as the best-selling Pixel device.

Asia-Pacific: Strong performance for local brands

In the Asia-Pacific region, local brands have been dominating the market for a while now- with interesting trends across different countries, like:

Australia: Apple has been facing challenges despite the iPhone 16 series’ success. On the other hand, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra has been a strong performer. China: Brands like Vivo, Xiaomi and Huawei has been leading the Android market, with Huawei, claiming the top spot. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max was still among the bestsellers. Japan: Android saw growth, led by Motorola, Samsung and Google Pixel. The Pixel 8a has helped Pixel surpass Sharp as the top Android brand. However, Apple has retained its dominance, despite a slight decline in iOS market share.

Do consumers care about AI in smartphones?

A growing number of users are considering AI features when purchasing a smartphone.

A survey by Worldpanel ComTech found that 23 per cent of buyers in Europe and the U.S. factored in AI when choosing a brand, rising to 27 per cent among iPhone buyers.

However, many consumers remain unaware or unimpressed by AI features, indicating that while AI is a growing battleground, no brand has yet introduced a truly game-changing AI feature that defines the market.

