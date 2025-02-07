Apple iPhone SE 4 launching next week: Most affordable iPhone with big upgrades

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple iPhone SE 4

Apple, one of the leading tech brands which is recognized worldwide is reportedly working on launching the new iPhone SE 4 by next week (ahead of Valentine’s Day), making it the first iPhone release of 2025. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech company has been working to unleash the most affordable device from the smartphone lineup.

It was back in 2022 when Apple introduced the Phone SE, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for a refreshed model with modern features.

iPhone SE 4; Slightly higher price than before

The iPhone SE series has always been Apple’s budget-friendly offering, which has been a popular choice among users who want an iPhone experience at a lower price.

The 2022 iPhone SE launched in India at Rs 39,999, and while the price of the upcoming model is expected to be slightly higher, it will still be the most affordable new iPhone in Apple’s lineup.

Bigger display with modern design

Apple is finally making a major design change to the iPhone SE 4. Unlike its predecessors, which had thick bezels and a Home button, the new SE model is expected to feature a full-screen 6.1-inch display. This means the iconic Home button is gone, and Face ID will replace Touch ID for unlocking the phone.

However, do not expect Apple’s Dynamic Island feature on this model. Reports suggest that Apple will stick with the notch design, similar to older iPhone models.

Camera update: Upgraded 48MP shooter

Despite being a budget-friendly model, it is speculated that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a powerful 48MP single rear camera, a significant upgrade from the 12MP sensor on the previous model.

With Apple’s advanced image processing technology, users can expect high-quality photos and videos, even with a single camera lens.

Processor: A18 chipset for flagship-level performance

One of the biggest highlights of the iPhone SE 4 is said to come with a powerful processor. Apple is expected to equip the phone with the A18 chip, the same processor that will be used in the upcoming iPhone 16 series. If true, this means the iPhone SE 4 will deliver flagship-level performance at a fraction of the price.

With this chipset, users can expect faster speeds, better battery efficiency, and improved gaming performance.

ALSO READ: TRAI Rules: BSNL launches 2 affordable voice-only plans starting at Rs 147

ALSO READ: Troubled by background noise during calls? This hidden android setting can help