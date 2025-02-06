Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
Troubled by background noise during calls? This hidden android setting can help

This handy Android feature can drastically improve call quality by eliminating distractions from your surroundings. Whether you’re making calls from a busy street, an office, or a crowded market, Clear Call ensures your voice is heard loud and clear.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 06, 2025 14:03 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 14:04 IST
call, tech news
Image Source : FREEPIK Calling

We all use smartphones for almost 80 per cent of work- from setting our morning alarm, listening to music, making calls, checking social media, and much more. It is certainly an essential part of our daily lives, which helps us with communication, work, payments, entertainment, and more. However, one common problem many Android users face is background noise interfering while we are on an important call. So, if you are also struggling to have clear conversations in noisy environments, then there is a simple built-in setting which many smartphone users are not yet aware of, but could help in situations like these.

A few changes can make your call quality much better and reduce the background noise without any need for third-party apps. Here’s how this feature works and how you can enable it on your device.

Android has a built-in solution for background noise cancellation

The background noise reduction does not require external apps or premium accessories (like earbuds) only. This is a certain perception for many Android users. However, Android has a Clear Call feature which has been designed to filter out the background noise and will enable it to make the calling quality and hearing quality better than before.

Previously, such noise-cancelling features were only available for earphones and wireless earbuds, but now many smartphones come with this setting built-in. Once the feature has been enabled, it will eliminate external disturbances and enhance call quality, making it easier to communicate in crowded places.

How to enable the clear call feature on your Android phone?

Activating this feature is simple and can be done in a few steps:

  1. Open settings: Unlock your Android phone and go to the Settings menu.
  2. Navigate to sound settings: Scroll down and tap on Sound & Vibrations.
  3. Enable clear call: Look for the Clear Voice or Clear Call option and turn on the toggle.
  4. During calls: In some smartphones, this feature appears directly on the call screen, allowing you to activate it while talking.

Once enabled, your Android phone will automatically reduce unwanted background noise, ensuring a crisp and clear voice experience during calls.

