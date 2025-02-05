Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra available at 50 per cent discount: Grab it for just Rs 74,000

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra available at 50 per cent Off: Grab it for just Rs 74,000

Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (which was launched in 2023) is now available at a massive price cut, making it one of the most affordable premium smartphones. The handset, which is known for it’s 200MP rear camera, powerful processor and premium design, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been a dream for many who adore mobile photography but could not buy it due to price concerns.

This is the right time for you to get your smartphone, as it is available at a 50 per cent discount on the 256GB variant on Flipkart.

Galaxy S23 Ultra gets massive price drop on Flipkart

The Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB was originally priced at Rs 1,49,999, and after two years, it is now available for just Rs 74,000 on Flipkart, after a 50 per cent discount.

Furthermore, the customers could avail of bank offers which will further reduce the price tag of the premium handset. Some offers are:

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders can get an additional 5 per cent cashback.

IDFC Bank Card users can get an instant discount of Rs 750.

The effective price can go even lower with exchange offers.

Why Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a good smartphone to buy?

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G has been praised for its moon photography capabilities and was even appreciated by many photographers, which comes with top-tier specifications. Here are things which you must know about the premium smartphone:

Display:

6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display which is further protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device comes with an aluminium frame with a glass back for a premium feel.

The device comes withan IP68 rating- making it a premium device, resistant to dust and water.

Performance:

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which ensures smooth performance during day-to-day tasks.

It comes with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage, ideal for multitasking and high-end gaming.

Camera setup

It has a Quad-camera setup:

200MP primary camera for ultra-clear shots.

10MP periscope telephoto lens (10x zoom).

10MP telephoto lens (3x zoom).

12MP ultrawide lens for landscape shots.

On the front, it comes with a 12MP selfie camera for high-quality video calls and selfies.

Should you buy it?

With top-tier specs, a flagship camera, and now an unbeatable price, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is a steal at Rs 74,000. If you’re looking for a premium smartphone at half the price, this is the best time to buy.

