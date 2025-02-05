Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp’s ChatGPT just got smarter: Now supports images and voice messages

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platfrom owned by Meta has been getting several updates to engage customers. Recently the platform added more interaction-oriented modes for dynamic communication with ChatGPT (an OpenAI-owned chatbot). Recently the AI chatbot got better on the platform, which supported only text-based queries earlier, but now it has been enhanced to accept image and voice message inputs. This reportedly marks a significant step in making AI-powered conversations more interactive and accessible.

ChatGPT now supports Image inputs

The update will let the users send images, memes or photos to ChatGPT on WhatsApp and receive insightful text-based responses. While the AI could analyse and comment on visual content, on the other hand, it does not generate images in return. The new feature is expected to be useful for users who are seeking information about objects, places, or even meme explanations.

Voice Messages for hands-free interaction

In addition to images, the users will be able to send voice messages to ChatGPT. The chatbot will process the audio input and respond with a text-based reply, which will make it easier for those who prefer speaking over typing. This enhancement is considered to be beneficial when typing is inconvenient, such as during travel or multitasking.

Future features: Account sync and Deep research mode

OpenAI has hinted at upcoming features that could further enhance the ChatGPT experience on WhatsApp. A possible account sign-in option may soon allow users to sync conversations between WhatsApp and the ChatGPT web or mobile app.

Additionally, OpenAI has introduced a new 'deep research' mode, enabling users to perform multi-step research on the web for complex queries. This follows the launch of Operator AI, a browsing assistant designed for advanced web interactions.

Privacy considerations

While these upgrades improve usability, users should be cautious when sending images containing personal or sensitive information, as all inputs are processed on OpenAI’s servers.

ALSO READ: BSNL to offer 300 days validity under Rs 800: Offer valid till February 10

BSNL offers affordable and long-validity recharge plans while private telecom companies continue to hike prices. Over a year, the telecom company gained almost 50 lakh new users, attracting customers who are looking for a budget-friendly alternative.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3a to come with iPhone 16-like features: A game-changer for mobile photography