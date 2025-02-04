BSNL to offer 300 days validity under Rs 800: Offer valid till February 10

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL

BSNL, one of the leading telecom service providers, owned by the government has been making waves in the telecom industry for almost a year now, by offering affordable and long-validity recharge plans while private telecom companies continue to hike prices. Over a year, the telecom company gained almost 50 lakh new users, attracting customers who are looking for a budget-friendly alternative.

The company has several long-term plans which help the customer to escape the repeated recharges. One of the lifesaver recharge plans is the one which is valid for 300 days, ensuring uninterrupted service at an incredibly low cost.

However, this plan will not be available for the long term, so if you are considering it, then this is the right time to go for it. Here are the details:

300 days validity under Rs 800

For those who use BSNL as a secondary SIM or simply want to keep their number active at a minimal cost, the Rs 797 plan is a perfect choice. This long-term recharge eliminates the need for frequent recharges while keeping your SIM active for almost a year.

Unlimited calling and data for 300 days– Limited period offer

Although the plan offers an extended validity of 300 days, the free calling and data benefits are available for a limited duration:

Unlimited calling: Available for the first 60 days on all networks. High-speed data: Enjoy 2GB per day for the first 60 days (total 120GB data). Free SMS: Get 100 free SMS per day for the first 60 days. Once the initial 60-day period is over, the SIM remains active for the remaining duration, making it a great option for those who don’t require daily data or calling benefits but still want an active number.

Plan valid till February 10: Avail before it’s gone

BSNL’s Rs 797 plan is a limited-period offering, and once it is gone, then you might have to wait for another deal.

Hence, if you want a budget-friendly recharge with long validity, this is your chance to lock in a 300-day hassle-free connection.

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem code for February 4: Codes for the day

ALSO READ: Boult Drift Max smartwatch launched in India: Bluetooth calling, IP68 rating and more