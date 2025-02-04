Boult Drift Max smartwatch launched in India: Bluetooth calling, IP68 rating and more

Boult has recently come up with its latest smartwatch, the Drift Max in the Indian market. The new wearable has been designed for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users, this budget-friendly smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling, comprehensive health tracking, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.
Display and more
- The Boult Drift Max comes with a 2.01-inch HD display with a 240x260 pixel resolution along with 350 nits brightness- ensuring clear visibility even under sunlight.
- The rectangular watch face will be complemented by a rotating crown, which will enable users to smooth navigation.
- Users can also personalize their smartwatch with 250+ customizable watch faces to choose from- for a versatile experience.
- With an IP68 rating, the new smartwatch comes with water splashes, sweat and dust- making it an ideal companion for everyday wear and workouts.
Advanced health and fitness monitoring
The Boult Drift Max prioritizes health with essential tracking features, including:
- SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring
- 24 by 7 heart rate tracking
- Blood pressure monitor
- Sleep tracking
- Calorie tracking
Menstrual health tracker: For women, the smartwatch includes a menstrual health tracker, offering valuable insights and reminders. Additionally, hydration and sedentary alerts help users maintain a balanced routine.
Sports mode: Fitness lovers will appreciate the 120+ sports modes, covering activities like running, cycling, yoga, and basketball, ensuring accurate performance tracking.
Smart features for effortless connectivity
Beyond health tracking, the Drift Max enhances everyday convenience with:
- Google Assistant and Siri support for voice commands
- Notification management to stay updated on messages and calls
- Weather updates and built-in calculator
- Find My Phone feature to locate misplaced devices
- Bluetooth calling with an in-built microphone and speaker for hands-free conversations
- With Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, the watch ensures seamless pairing with smartphones.
Pricing and availability
The Boult Drift Max is available at a starting price of Rs 1,099 for the silicone strap variant, while the steel strap edition is priced at Rs 1,199. Buyers can choose from three colours – Black, Coal Black and Silver.
The smartwatch is up for grabs on Boult’s official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.
