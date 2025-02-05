Apple Invites launched to simplify event planning on iPhone: Create Custom Invitations, RSVP and more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Introducing Apple Invites

Apple has introduced a new app for those who like to host parties and events. The new app, named Apple Invites has been designed to help iPhone users to plan and manage events effortlessly. The app will enable the users to create custom invitations for any occasion, which could be shared with friends and family, track RSVPs, contribute to Shared Albums and even curate Apple Music playlists for the event.

Availability and pricing

Apple Invites is available to download for free, for all iPhone models running iOS 18 or later. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages, so users are encouraged to check Apple’s website for more information. For iCloud+ subscription details, visit apple.com/icloud, with plans starting at Rs 99.

Apple Invites on App Store

Apple Invites app is available to download from today onwards and it is available on the official App Store.

It could be accessed through the web at icloud.com/invites.

How can you create invitations?

iCloud+ subscribers could create the invitations, while anyone can RSVP to the events- does not matter if they have an Apple account or a device (iPhone).

Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s Senior Director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud, stated, “With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together.” The app integrates with Apple’s ecosystem, including iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, to provide a seamless experience for event planning and sharing.

Beautiful invitations for every occasion

Apple Invites will let the users personalize invitations with images from their photo library or a curated gallery of event-specific backgrounds which will be available within the app.

The app will also include Maps and Weather integration- offering guests directions to the event (location) and the weather forecast for that day (to align the day travel). Furthermore, the participants could easily upload photos and videos to a Shared Album, ensuring that the event memories are captured and shared with everyone.

For Apple Music subscribers, the app will enable the creation of collaborative playlists that guests can access, to help set the mood for the event.

Apple intelligence enhances the Invitation experience

Apple Invites features Apple Intelligence to help users craft unique invitations.

The app will include Image Playground, which lets users create custom images using their photo library and concepts or descriptions.

Users could further access Writing Tools to help craft the perfect invitation text, ensuring that the tone fits the occasion.

Easy event management and RSVPs

Event hosts will have full control over their invitations.

They can manage events, review RSVPs, and decide which details, like the event background or address, should be included in the preview.

Guests can respond to invitations using the app or web, even without an iCloud+ subscription or Apple account.

They also have control over how their details are shared and can leave or report an event at any time.

iCloud+ Premium features

iCloud+ subscribers could get additional benefits, which will further include expanded storage for photos, videos, and files, Private Relay for private browsing, Hide My Email for added privacy, and HomeKit Secure Video for encrypted security footage.

Subscribers can also personalize their iCloud email address and share their subscription with up to five family members through Family Sharing.

