Puducherry Assembly elections date announcement: Voting to be held in single phase on April 9; result on May 4

Puducherry:

The Election Commission on Saturday, March 15, announced the schedule for the Puducherry assembly elections, setting the stage for the crucial state poll. According to the poll body, the elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, result to be announced on May 4. The Election Commission has also announced the dates for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam. The polling in Kerala and Assam will go with Puducherry on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go for vote in a single phase on April 23, West Bengal in two phases on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes for all the states and union territories will be held on May 4, followed by result. Assembly Election LIVE: EC announces poll dates for Assam, Bengal, TN, Keralam, Puducherry, results on May 4

Here are full details of poll schedule

Assam- Date of Polling- 9th April; Date of Counting 4th May

Tamil Nadu- Date of Polling- 23rd April; Date of Counting- 4th May

West Bengal- Date of Polling- 23rd April (1st phase), 29th April (2nd phase) ; Date of Counting- 4th May

Keralam- Date of Polling- 9th April; Date of Counting- 4th May.

Puducherry- Date of Polling- 9th April; Date of Counting- 4th May.

The poll body has already completed key preparations, including reviewing poll readiness, finalising electoral rolls, and assessing security arrangements. Special attention has been given to West Bengal, where central forces are expected to be deployed extensively to ensure smooth polling. Once the election dates are announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into immediate effect across the states.

The terms of the Assemblies in these states and the UT end between May and June. The tenure of the West Bengal Assembly ends on May 7, Tamil Nadu on May 10, Assam on May 20, Kerala on May 23, and Puducherry on June 15.

Elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are usually conducted in a single phase, while West Bengal and Assam typically witness multi-phase polling due to their size and security considerations. The Tamil Nadu Assembly election is likely to be held in the second week of April.

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