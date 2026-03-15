After Kamal Haasan, Chinmayi Sripaada calls out Pawan Kalyan for congratulating Vairamuthu, know why

New Delhi:

Renowned singer Chinmayi Sripaada has sparked a stir online after calling out actors Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, and now Pawan Kalyan for congratulating poet and lyricist Vairamuthu, who was recently chosen for the prestigious Jnanpith Award.

For the unversed, poet and lyricist Vairamuthu had been selected for the 60th Jnanpith Award, which is also the India's highest literary honour. Read on to know what the singer said while criticising Pawan Kalyan for lauding Vairamuthu.

Chinmayi Sripaada calls out Pawan Kalyan for congratulating Vairamuthu

During the 2018 MeToo movement, several women, including Chinmayi Sripaada, came forward with allegations against poet Vairamuthu. Calling out South superstar Pawan Kalyan for congratulating the poet, Chinmayi Sripaada wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "With due respect - I am pretty sure Pawan Kalyan Garu has no idea about the poet - His office needs to tell him he is wishing "Complete health and happiness" to a molester named by several women. What is the need for so many politicians to wish a film song lyricist, I don't understand! (sic)."

Earlier, when Kamal Haasan also congratulated Vairamuthu for his Jnanpith Award selection, Chinmayi Sripaada wrote, "For God’s sake P.S.: Men in such power in cinema transitioning to politics completely turning a deaf ear to women who come on record to say they were molested by “his uncle-mentor” must remind women who vote - that men will never be on our side.The weirdest thing - one of the women in his own party publicly named the Poet. End of the day, men WILL stand by their bros, uncles, dads, friends, mentors. Who cares if multiple women were traumatised? (sic)."

This is a developing story.

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