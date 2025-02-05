Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
iQOO Neo 10R to feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 50MP OIS Camera and more: Details

The new smartphone will come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. iQOO is set to launch the device on March 11, and will be sold from Amazon India store.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 12:34 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 12:45 IST
iQOO Neo 10R
Image Source : AMAZON iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO, Vivo’s sub-brand, has officially announced the launch of the new Neo 10R smartphone in the Indian market. The device is set to make its debut on March 11, 2025, and it is expected to offer powerful specifications, which makes it a strong contender in the mid-segment smartphone market.

The upcoming smartphones will come with an India-exclusive Raging Blue colour, which is said to be adding a unique touch to its design.

Amazon exclusive launch on March 11

The iQOO Neo 10R will be sold exclusively on Amazon India, with full specifications and pricing details set to be revealed during the official launch on March 11, 2025.

India Tv - iQOO Neo 10R

Image Source : AMAZONiQOO Neo 10R

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Processor

The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which claims to deliver high performance to the device. It is further expected to ship with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which will further offer smooth multitasking and ample space for the users.

Immersive display for gamers

  • iQOO Neo 10R will come with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 
  • It comes with a 2,000Hz instant touch sampling rate- claiming to ensure ultra-responsive touch feedback.
  • It is further stated on the Amazon India page that gamers will also benefit from 90fps stable frame rates, which will help to enhance the gaming experience for the users.

50MP Dual camera with OIS

For photography enthusiasts, the upcoming smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens. The camera will further support Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for clearer and more stable shots, claims iQOO.

Massive battery with fast charging

The handset is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will be boxed with a 45W fast charger (inside the box)- claiming to deliver long-lasting usage with quick recharging capabilities.

Nothing Phone 3a is expected to come with a camera access with a new button which will be placed beneath the power button. The Camera Control button, will give quick access to the camera with a single press and capture shots instantly.

