TRAI Rules: BSNL launches 2 affordable voice-only plans starting at Rs 147

BSNL, the government-owned telecom service provider has launched two cost-effective prepaid plans- priced at Rs 147 and Rs 319. These plans cater to 2G networks- majorly feature phone users who do not need mobile data, offering unlimited voice calling and free SMS.

The Rs 147 plan comes with 30 days of validity, while the Rs 319 plan comes with 65 days of validity. BSNL Bihar has announced the new plans on its official social media handles, emphasizing affordability and accessibility.

TRAI's directive for cheaper plans

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI) has recently directed telecom companies to bring in new plans which focus on those users who do not need any mobile data. These plans are particularly designed for those who are using feature phones.

By following this TRAI’s directive, BSNL has expanded its range of budget-friendly plans. These offerings further aim at benefitting the users to rely on BSNL numbers as secondary SIMs or feature phones.

Existing BSNL: Voice-only plans

Furthermore, the newly launched plans from BSNL already offer a Rs 99 plan with unlimited voice calling and a 17-day validity. For those users who seek a longer duration,, we have a Rs 439 plan which provides a 90-day validity with 300 free SMS.

These options further enhance BSNL’s portfolio, catering to diverse user needs without requiring data services.

