Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda drenched in colours at Haldi ceremony: 'It was more like Haldi + Holi'

New Delhi:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s haldi ceremony was anything but ordinary. The couple turned the pre-wedding ritual into a fun-filled celebration that was nothing short of a Holi. On Monday, Rashmika took to her Instagram profile to share pictures from the event, revealing that it felt "more like Haldi + Holi."

Sharing the pictures from Haldi ceremony, Rashmika wrote a caption that read, "Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day! (sic)."

This is a developing story.