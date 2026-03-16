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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda drenched in colours at Haldi ceremony: 'It was more like Haldi + Holi'

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Rashmika Mandanna on Monday treated her fans by sharing pictures from her Haldi ceremony on Instagram profile. She mentioned that their pre-wedding ritual was "more like Haldi + Holi". See pictures here.

Rashmika Mandanna shares pictures from her Haldi ceremony.
Rashmika Mandanna shares pictures from her Haldi ceremony. Image Source : Instagram/ Rashmika Mandanna
New Delhi:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s haldi ceremony was anything but ordinary. The couple turned the pre-wedding ritual into a fun-filled celebration that was nothing short of a Holi. On Monday, Rashmika took to her Instagram profile to share pictures from the event, revealing that it felt "more like Haldi + Holi."

Sharing the pictures from Haldi ceremony, Rashmika wrote a caption that read, "Haldi. It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day! (sic)." 

This is a developing story.

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Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda
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