iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro set to launch in April: Massive 7,500mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Elite chip and m

iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro set to launch in April: Massive 7,500mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Elite chip and more

The much-anticipated iQOO Z10 Turbo and Z10 Turbo Pro have been making waves in the rumour mill. According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, the iQOO Z10 Turbo series is expected to launch in April in China. Additionally, more variants in the iQOO Z10 lineup may be introduced in the second half of 2025.

These smartphones are tipped to succeed the iQOO Z9 Turbo and Z9 Turbo+, which launched in April and September 2024, respectively. Notably, iQOO also unveiled the Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Edition in January this year in China.

Performance and display upgrades

The iQOO Z10 Turbo series is rumoured to feature powerful chipsets. The Z10 Turbo is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8400+ processor, while the Z10 Turbo Pro could be powered by an unannounced Snapdragon 8M8735 chipset, possibly named Snapdragon 8s Elite.

Both models are tipped to feature a flagship-grade independent graphics chip for enhanced gaming and multimedia experiences. Additionally, the smartphones may sport 1.5K LTPS flat displays, ensuring a smooth visual experience.

Battery and charging details

The iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is expected to house a massive 7,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. Meanwhile, the standard Z10 Turbo is tipped to feature a 7,000mAh battery. Despite these large capacities, the handsets are expected to maintain a reasonable weight.

Leaked model numbers and software details

iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro is expected to carry the model number V2453A and run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5. It could feature 12GB RAM and an Adreno 825 GPU.

iQOO Z10 Turbo might come with model number V2452A and launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset.

With these premium features, the iQOO Z10 Turbo series is shaping up to be a strong contender in the performance smartphone segment.

