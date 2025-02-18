OnePlus 13 Mini could launch soon with 6000mAh battery and top-end specs The upcoming OnePlus 13 Mini will hold a compact design and come with a huge battery capacity. The smartphone is further speculated to come with powerful specifications, making it a standout choice for users who want a small yet long-lasting smartphone.

OnePlus, one of the leading smartphone brands in India is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. Expected to be named as ‘OnePlus 13 Mini’, the device will come in compact built and will feature powerful high-end specifications, including a massive 6000mAh battery. It is a standout choice for those users who are willing to have a small yet powerful smartphone.

OnePlus 13 series was in October last year (2024), and as per the leaks, the company might work on a mini version of the device. Despite being a compact smartphone, the OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to pack powerful features and top-notch hardware, making it an attractive option for smartphone enthusiasts.

Massive 6000mAh battery for all-day usage

The biggest highlight of the OnePlus 13 Mini is its 6000mAh battery, which is expected to offer exceptional battery life.

According to the leaks, this smartphone will be an ideal choice for users who frequently stream OTT content, browse the internet, and play games for long hours.

With just one full charge, the device is expected to last an entire day or more, reducing the need for frequent recharges.

Compact design with a smaller display

While the OnePlus 13 featured a 6.82-inch display, the OnePlus 13 Mini is expected to come with a smaller 6.3-inch display, according to a post by popular tipster Digital Chat Station on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. This makes the smartphone a perfect choice for users who prefer compact, stylish, and easy-to-handle devices.

If the leaks are true, OnePlus and Oppo could launch multiple smartphones in the second half of 2025 (after June 2025) with 6000mAh to 6500mAh batteries, making long battery life a new industry standard.

Bezel-less display, Snapdragon 8 Elite and 50MP camera

In terms of display, the OnePlus 13 Mini is further rumoured to feature a bezel-less LTPO OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, which will deliver sharp visuals and vibrant colours.

For performance, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring seamless gaming, multitasking, and high-speed performance.

As for the camera setup, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple-camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and additional AI enhancements for improved photography.

Possible launch of OnePlus 13T in some markets

Another interesting leak further suggests that the OnePlus 13 Mini could be launched as the OnePlus 13T in some regions. However, there is no official confirmation from OnePlus regarding the final branding and availability of the device.

With powerful specs, a compact design, a massive battery, and a top-end processor, the OnePlus 13 Mini is shaping up to be a compelling option for users who want a premium smartphone in a small form factor. If the leaks turn out to be accurate, this smartphone could become a game-changer in the compact flagship segment.

