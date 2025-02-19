Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 19: Claim free rewards now

Garena Free Fire MAX, one of the favourite games among Indian gamers, offers exclusive in-game rewards and premium features. The company rolling out daily codes for the players to enhance the MAX version has gained immense popularity, especially after the ban of PUBG Mobile in India. To keep players engaged, 111 Dots Studio regularly releases redeem codes, allowing users to unlock free items and enhance their gaming experience.
Garena Free Fire MAX: Redeem codes for the day released
A fresh batch of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 18 is now available. These codes offer exciting rewards such as exclusive skins, weapons, character upgrades, and more. Registered players can redeem them through the official website reward.ff.garena.com.
It’s important to claim these codes quickly as they have a limited validity period. Typically, new codes are updated after midnight, so staying updated ensures you don’t miss out on free rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 19
Use the following redeem codes to claim your rewards:
- FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle
- RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party
- FFDMNSW9KG2 – 1875 Diamonds
- FFMTYKQPFDZ9 – Valentine Emote Royale – Rare Emote + Love Me, Love Me Not + Couch For Two + I Heart You
- FST5W7KCTX9G – Booyah Bling Fist
- FYSCK2TPFFT7 – Golden Shade Bundle
- FFM1VSWCPXN9 – Scorpio Shatter M1014 Evo Gun + 2170 Tokens
- FFSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Ring (Without Katana) + Katana Snake Sword
- FPSTQ7MXNPY5 – Pirate Flag Emote
- FFCBRAXQTS9S – Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokens
- FFEV0SQPFDZ9 – Chromasonic MP40 – Destiny Guardian XM8 Evo Gun Skin + Booyah Day 2021 UMP
- FFRINGY2KDZ9 – Universal Style Ring Event – O85 Style + Groupie Style + Jacket 33 Style (Top) + Salt Dread Style (Head) + Skyboard Mush Machine
- NPTF2FWSPXN9 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
- FFSGT7KNFQ2X – Golden Glare M1887 Skin
- FSTY2KQCFHPX – Cobra Fist – Flaming + Frozen Flame + Hip-Hop Sunglasses + Ninjutsu Theme
- FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote + Hokage Rock Gloo Wall + Loot Box Body Substitution Skin
- XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote
- FFBYS2MQX9KM – Booyah Pass Premium Plus – Season 26 Wrapped & Ready
- FFPURTQPFDZ9 – Gloo Wall Royale – Purple Gorilla + Superstar + Pinky Kitten + Blizzard Brawl
- FFM4X2HQWCVK – M1014 Green Flame Draco
- FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring Flashing Spade
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ – Winterlands Frostfire Limited Edition: Frostfire Polar Bundle
- FFVLYKQPFDZ9 – Valentine’s Ring – Thorny Desire Bundle + Rosy Desire Bundle + Katana Spiky Desire + Parachute Love In The Air + Backpack Rosette Desire
- FF6WN9QSFTHX – Red Bunny Bundle
- FVTCQK2MFNSK – Criminal Ring – Top Criminal (Ghost)
These in-game rewards can help players progress faster and gain an edge over opponents. Be sure to claim them daily to maximize your gaming experience.
How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes?
Follow these simple steps to redeem your rewards:
- Visit the official redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com
- Log in using your gaming credentials (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, X, VK, or Huawei ID).
- Enter the 12-digit redemption code in the designated box.
- Confirm and submit the code to claim rewards.
- Check your in-game mail section for collected rewards.
- Make sure to redeem the codes before they expire and enjoy the free items in Garena Free Fire MAX!