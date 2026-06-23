How to make your 4G phone work faster like 5G? Tips and tricks

New Delhi:

With 5G rolling out all over India, it certainly is tempting to chase those who promise you to see online things like a quick software tweak or a secret setting that will ‘unlock’ 5G speeds on your 4G phone. It is an appealing idea, but it cuts to the truth that you cannot actually turn a 4G-only phone into a 5G device. Hardware holds all the power here, not clever apps or hidden menus.

Here’s why your 4G phone cannot just become 5G

All that 5G hype depends on real, physical stuff which is there inside your handset: a 5G modem, special antennas, a supported processor, and hardware for new radio frequencies. If your handset was launched as a pure 4G model, it simply never got these parts, and no download or update can magic them into existence.

That means that if you genuinely want to enjoy 5G, you will need a phone that was built for it from the start.

Maybe your phone already supports 5G

Some people honestly do not realise that they are already carrying 5G-ready devices. Here’s how to check:

Go to settings.

tap Mobile Network

then the preferred network type

If you spot options like 5G/4G/3G/2G, NR/LTE, or 5G Auto, then your handset will probably already support 5G. You might just need to activate it or pop in a 5G SIM.

How to squeeze the most speed out of your 4G phone

If a new smartphone is not in the cards right now, then you can boost your internet speed on 4G. Here’s what actually helps:

1. Turn on VoLTE

With VoLTE (Voice over LTE), you get better call quality and your phone stays on fast 4G data, not dropping to slower networks.

2. Lock your network to 4G

Head to Settings > Mobile Network > Preferred Network Type. Pick 4G LTE Only, if you can. This keeps you connected to 4G and avoids automatic switches to older, slower networks.

3. Keep your phone up-to-date

Install those system updates. They patch bugs, optimise network performance, and improve stability. Sometimes your phone genuinely gets faster.

4. Clean out the clutter

Unused apps running in the background just eat your data and slow your phone down. Uninstall anything you don’t need, especially apps you haven’t opened in ages.

5. Use the best network provider for your area

4G is not equal everywhere. Check if you get better speeds with Jio, Airtel, or Vi where you live—your experience can change a lot based on your provider.

Can a 5G SIM unlock 5G on a 4G phone?

The answer is no!

A 5G SIM inside a 4G-only phone still gets you 4G speeds. The 5G signal is just not compatible with your device’s hardware. To unlock genuine 5G, both your SIM and your phone need to speak the 5G "language".

When’s the right time to upgrade?

If you stream tonnes of videos, play games online, use your phone as a hotspot, or frequently download big files, you’ll probably notice the difference with 5G. Good news: There are budget 5G phones in India now for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000, so you do not need to break the bank.

So, in case you think of a magical upgrade, you must have a reality check: you cannot transform a 4G device into a true 5G device. That’s just how the hardware works, and no update or app fixes that.

But with a few changes in your phone settings, you can easily get access to a strong 4G network with improved speed and experience.