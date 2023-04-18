How to keep your kids away from screens during the summer vacation?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE No screen summer vacation

Summer vacations mean a break from school, travelling, and extra play time for kids. With plenty of spare time in hand during holidays, 85% of surveyed parents are worried about kids spending excessive screen time during the break. According to a survey commissioned by Kantar for Amazon in March 2023 among over 750 parents with young kids (3 - 8 years) across 10 metro and non-metro cities of India, almost 96% of parents are searching for screen-free ideas to keep their kids engaged with learning and fun activities. The survey was conducted among over 750 parents with young kids (3 - 8 years) across 10 metro and non-metro cities of India.

Keeping kids busy during summer vacation is a challenge for parents

The survey indicates that 82% of parents are worried about keeping their kids engaged this summer. Some of the top concerns of parents include ‘help kids learn while having fun (41%)’, ‘keeping pace with their curiosity to learn new things' (37%)’, and ‘managing boredom amongst kids in creative ways' (30%)’. More than 90% of parents surveyed believe kids become less active when spending more time on screen devices. The majority felt that ideal screen time should be less than 2 hours however, 69% confirmed that their kids are spending more than 3 hours with screens every day.

“Kids are curious to learn new things and want to have fun in the process. With more free time at hand during summer vacations, parents have a big task ahead of themselves to keep their kids engaged”, says Deepender Rana, Executive Managing Director, Insights Division, Kantar. “Our survey indicates that parents are keen to limit screen time of kids with screen-free activities that can help them learn new skills and have fun at the same time”.

Here are some more findings:

Top skills that parents want their kids to pick up this summer

To help kids make the most of their summer vacation, parents want them to pick up skills such as English speaking (50%); good morals and social manners (45%); performing arts like dancing, singing and playing musical instruments (36%); arts and crafts (32%); and physical & outdoor activities (32%). Moreover, as parents look to limit the usage of screen devices amongst kids, 66% showed interest in buying a voice-controlled smart speaker that can nurture skills like curiosity, concentration, and communication.

Voice-controlled smart speakers help reduce screen time among kids

A subset of the survey participants were users of Alexa smart speakers. More than 95% have indicated that using Alexa at home has helped reduce screen time for their kids and has become a true companion. With numerous interactive games, music, trivia, and educational features, Alexa helps keep kids engaged, improve communication skills, and satiate their curiosity to learn new things. Some of the popular requests to Alexa by parents are “Alexa, what is the spelling of dinosaurs”, “Alexa, why is the sky blue?”, “Alexa, open Wild Planet”, “Alexa, tell me a bedtime story”, and more.

“Parents with young kids have been ardent users of Alexa. From nursery rhymes, interactive games, and stories of Akbar and Birbal, to questions about history, science, general knowledge, and definitions of words - Alexa is a great resource for fun and learning. No surprises when we see kids’ songs like Twinkle Twinkle, Chandaniya, and Baby Shark rule the list of top five most requested music to Alexa”, says Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager for Amazon Devices India.

(The above research has been done by Kantar which is an evidence-based insight and consulting company)

