HONOR Magic V5 to launch on July 2, as world’s slimmest foldable phone Touted as the world’s slimmest and lightest foldable phone, it is expected to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is launching later that same week. With powerful AI features, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip, and a sleek design, the Magic V5 may redefine premium foldables.

New Delhi:

Foldable smartphones are becoming increasingly popular in today's time, and now HONOR is taking a bold step to lead the trend. The brand is all set to unveil the HONOR Magic V5, which it claims to be the slimmest and lightest foldable smartphone in the world. The announcement came from HONOR CEO James Lee during the MWC Shanghai 2025 event, where he introduced the Magic V5 as the next leap in foldable innovation.

The launch event is scheduled for July 2, 2025, and it is further said that the excitement is already building among tech enthusiasts eager to see whether the new device will live up to the hype or not.

HONOR Magic V5 set to launch on July 2

Sleeker and smarter than ever

The Magic V5 is expected to carry forward the design excellence seen in the Magic V3, which had a remarkable thickness of 4.35mm when unfolded and 9.2mm when folded. Although final specs haven’t been revealed, early reports suggest the Magic V5 could go even thinner while packing more power under the hood.

According to leaks, the device will likely feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chipset, a massive 7.95-inch internal display, and a 50MP primary camera. It's also rumoured to come with a 6100mAh battery, promising longer usage despite its ultra-thin build. The phone is also expected to be rich in AI-powered features, enhancing user experience in areas such as photography, multitasking, and power optimisation.

Head-to-head with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

HONOR is positioning the Magic V5 to compete directly with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is scheduled for launch on July 8. With both brands unveiling foldables within a week, consumers will have compelling options in the premium smartphone category.

Samsung has long dominated the foldable segment, but if HONOR delivers on its promises of design, power, and innovation, the Magic V5 could be a game-changer.