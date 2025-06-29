Best BSNL recharge plans under Rs 200: Check full benefits here BSNL has launched a range of highly affordable prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200, including a special Flash Sale offering 400GB data for 40 days. These plans provide unlimited calling, SMS, and data benefits, making them an attractive choice for budget-conscious users.

New Delhi:

BSNL, the government-owned telecom service provider, recently announced a limited-time Flash Sale that will run from June 28 to July 1. During this period, users will be able to avail of a bumper offer of 400GB data with a validity of 40 days. This special deal has already caught the attention of many users looking for value-packed data plans at minimal cost.

Top 5 BSNL Recharge Plans Under Rs 200

1. Rs 107 recharge plan

Validity: 35 days Benefits: 200 minutes of free calling (local and STD) Charges post-limit: Re 1/min (local), Rs 1.3/min (STD), 0.80p/SMS Data: 3GB total, post-limit at 40kbps

This plan is ideal for light users who want basic calling and data support.

2. Rs 141 recharge plan

It will be valid for 30 days Unlimited calling 100 SMS per day 1.5GB of high-speed data per

A great option for users who rely on daily data for streaming, browsing, and communication.

3. Rs 147 recharge plan

This plan will last for 30 days 100 SMS per day for 30 days Users will get a total of 10GB of high-speed data in total

Best for those who want minimal data with standard messaging benefits.

4. Rs 149 recharge plan

This plan will be valid for 28 days The user will get unlimited calling 100 SMS per day 1GB of high-speed data per day

A balanced daily use plan suitable for regular smartphone users.

5. Rs 197 recharge plan

Validity for 70 days Unlimited calling for the first 15 days Data: 2GB/day for the first 15 days, then 50MB/day

This long-validity plan is perfect for those looking to stretch their budget without sacrificing basic services.

BSNL’s strategy to counter private players

These aggressive pricing strategies and affordable plans by BSNL are aimed at retaining users and competing with private telecom giants. The Flash Sale and recharge combos offer flexibility, longer validity, and solid value for the price, making BSNL a strong choice for secondary or even primary SIM usage.