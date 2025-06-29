Google Pixel 7 series banned in this country over major dispute: Pixel 8 and 9 at risk Google has received a major legal setback in Japan as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones have been banned due to patent infringement. A Tokyo court upheld South Korean company Pantech’s claims that Google used its 4G LTE-related patented technology without a license.

New Delhi:

Google’s popular smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones have been banned in Japan following a court ruling over patent infringement. The Tokyo District Court found that Google violated a key patent related to 4G LTE technology, owned by the South Korean firm Pantech. The ruling has led to a complete ban on the sale, promotion, import and even public display of these devices in Japan.

The ruling not only halts the sales in the region but also bans the promotion and public display of the device (Pixel 7 series) in the country. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series, on the other hand, could also face a similar action if found in violation.

What is the patent dispute about?

The legal battle began when Pantech accused Google of unauthorised use of one of its patented technologies, which ensures the correct transmission of data via 4G LTE networks. Although Pantech is no longer active in the global hardware market, it continues to hold several essential telecom patents.

The court agreed with Pantech's claim, stating that Google’s use of this technology in the Pixel 7 series violated Japanese patent laws. As a result, the court issued an immediate ban rather than a financial penalty, citing the severity of the violation.

Future of Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 in Jeopardy

This ruling casts a shadow over the future of Google's newer devices, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series. Both could face similar bans if they are found to incorporate the same disputed technology. The Tokyo court’s decision also highlighted its strict stance on corporate dishonesty, reinforcing Japan’s reputation for upholding stringent legal standards in intellectual property cases.

This development may significantly impact Google’s presence in the Japanese smartphone market, where Pixel devices from Google are appreciated for their clean Android OS experience (without any layering) and advanced camera capabilities.