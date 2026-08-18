TMC's Ritabrata Banerjee to remain Leader of Opposition till Calcutta HC decides issue in two months

Kolkata:

In a significant development, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee will continue as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly till a single bench decides on a petition challenging his appointment to the post within two months. The order was passed by the division bench comprising Justices Shampa Sarkar and Ajay Kumar Gupta of the Calcutta High Court.

Here's what Calcutta HC said in the order

The Calcutta HC directed that the single bench will hear the challenge to the decision of the Assembly Speaker by Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, an MLA belonging to the TMC's Mamata Banerjee camp, and decide on the matter within two months.

Earlier, the single bench of the high court had refused any interim order on June 18 regarding Speaker Rathindra Bose's decision to appoint Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition.

However, Chattopadhyay urged the division bench against the single bench's refusal and the veteran leader moved the high court challenging the rejection of his name and the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the LoP.

Ritabrata Banerjee approached police last week after receiving death threats

In another development, Ritabrata Banerjee last week approached the police, alleging that he had repeatedly received death threats from Bangladesh-based phone numbers over the last three months. As per the people close to the rebel TMC leader, the threats were made through WhatsApp calls between May 3 and August 9.

The callers allegedly warned him that he would meet the fate of Bangladeshi-American blogger Avijit Roy, who was hacked to death in Dhaka in 2015. Ritabrata Banerjee, who initially did not attach much significance to the calls, decided to approach the police after the threats continued, the sources said, adding he went to state police headquarters Bhabani Bhaban during the day.

This carries significance amid heightened security concerns in West Bengal following the arrest of suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed operative Hamim Mondal and his alleged associates. The state STF has said the Pakistan-linked module had conducted surveillance of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and was exploring possible targets and locations.

Significantly, Ritabrata Banerjee emerged as the principal face of the rebellion that has split the Trinamool Congress following its defeat in this year's Assembly elections. The dissident camp, which claims to represent the "real" TMC, has challenged Mamata Banerjee's leadership and accused the party's old leadership of losing its political direction amid successive electoral reverses.

With inputs from PTI

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