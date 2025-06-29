Airtel’s most value-for-money 365-day prepaid plans: Full details inside These plans are specifically designed for users with secondary SIMs or basic calling needs, eliminating the hassle of frequent recharges. One plan starts at Rs 1849 with calling and SMS, while the Rs 2249 plan adds 30GB of high-speed data.

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom service providers, has introduced two affordable plans which will last for 365 days (one recharge which will last for a year). These prepaid recharge plans could be used by a vast user base of over 38 crore subscribers. These plans are reportedly designed for users who prefer long-term validity without the hassle of monthly recharges.

Particularly useful for those using Airtel as a secondary SIM or for calling purposes only, the plans were also introduced in line with TRAI’s guidelines to offer voice-only recharge options.

Rs 1849 prepaid recharge plan: Unlimited calling, free SMS, no data

The first of the two long-term options is priced at Rs 1849. This plan offers:

365 days of validity Unlimited voice calling across the country 3600 free SMS throughout the year Free national roaming Free Hello Tunes

However, the Rs 1849 plan does not include data benefits. This makes it ideal for users who primarily use their Airtel number for calling and messaging. If needed, users can add data via separate top-up packs.

Rs 2249 prepaid recharge plan: 30GB of data and all the basics

For users who want a bit more from their annual plan, Airtel offers a second option priced at Rs 2249. This plan includes:

365 days validity Unlimited calling across the country 3600 SMS per annum 30GB high-speed data (one-time) Free Hello Tunes Free national roaming

Though the data is not daily or monthly, the one-time 30GB is useful for light browsing or occasional app usage, making this plan more suitable for casual smartphone users.

Designed for convenience and value

Airtel’s 365-day plans offer a perfect solution for users looking to save money and avoid the monthly recharge routine. Whether you're using a secondary SIM or looking for basic voice + SMS needs, these two prepaid plans offer great value for money with nationwide benefits.