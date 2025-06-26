Oppo Reno 14 5G series to launch in India on July 3: Key features, specs teased Oppo has officially announced that the Reno 14 5G series will launch in India on July 3, 2025. The lineup, which includes the Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G, will be sold via Amazon and Flipkart.

Oppo, one of the leading names in the smartphone segment, has confirmed that the Reno 14 5G series will launch in India on July 3, 2025, at noon IST via a virtual event. The company will stream the launch live through its official social media channels. A microsite on Oppo’s website, along with teaser pages on Amazon and Flipkart, highlights the upcoming models.

AI-loaded camera capabilities

The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G in India is confirmed to feature a quad rear camera system with a 50MP OV50E sensor (1.55-inch, OIS), another 50MP OV50D sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens.

The standard Reno 14 5G is expected to offer a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX882 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens.

Both devices come with a 50MP JN5 front camera with autofocus, perfect for selfies and video calls.

AI-powered enhancements

Oppo is packing several AI-based features into the Reno 14 series, such as:

AI Voice Enhancer AI Style Transfer AI Livephoto 2.0 AI Recompose AI Editor 2.0 AI Perfect Shot

These features aim to make mobile photography more intuitive and powerful.

Performance and battery specs

The Reno 14 Pro 5G will run on MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC and feature a huge 6,200mAh battery, supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

The devices will run ColorOS based on Android 14 and are expected to offer large RAM and storage combinations.

Expected price in India

The pricing is expected to be similar to the Chinese launch:

Reno 14 5G: From CNY 2,799 ( approx Rs 33,200) Reno 14 Pro 5G: From CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 41,500)

With the July 3 launch date set, excitement is building among Oppo fans in India. The Reno 14 series promises top-notch performance, flagship-level AI camera capabilities, and powerful battery life — all at competitive pricing. As Oppo continues to expand its premium smartphone lineup globally, the Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G could emerge as strong contenders in the mid-premium segment. Stay tuned as the brand gears up to bring its AI-first smartphones to Indian shores.