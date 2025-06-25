NASA welcomes India’s ISRO astronaut on Historic Private Space Mission NASA has launched its fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, featuring astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary. The mission, led by Axiom Space and SpaceX, symbolises growing international space collaboration and marks India’s first astronaut to the ISS through ISRO.

New Delhi:

NASA has successfully launched its fourth all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS), continuing its mission to expand international access to space. The mission, Axiom Mission 4, includes astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary, a major step forward for global space collaboration.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the crew lifted off at 2:31 a.m. EDT on Wednesday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida. The mission is led by Peggy Whitson, a veteran NASA astronaut now with Axiom Space. She is joined by Shubhanshu Shukla from India’s ISRO, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland (ESA), and Tibor Kapu from Hungary’s HUNOR program.

A new era for Indian spaceflight

The launch of Shubhanshu Shukla marks India’s first astronaut mission to the ISS, made possible through collaboration between NASA and ISRO. This milestone was part of a commitment announced by former U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian PM Narendra Modi, showcasing India’s growing role in space exploration.

The mission involves five joint science experiments and two STEM demonstrations, highlighting the scientific and educational value of international collaboration in orbit.

Arrival and mission objectives

The Dragon spacecraft is expected to dock at the ISS’s Harmony module around 7 a.m. EDT on June 26, with live coverage starting at 5 a.m. on NASA+. Once aboard, the astronauts will be welcomed by Expedition 73 crew, including astronauts from NASA, Japan (JAXA), and Russia (Roscosmos).

The Axiom Mission 4 crew will spend about two weeks on the ISS conducting microgravity research, commercial projects, and education outreach programs, before returning to Earth with a splashdown near California.

Commercial Space: The future of low Earth orbit

NASA’s low Earth orbit strategy is shifting toward commercial partnerships, allowing it to focus resources on the Artemis Moon missions and future Mars exploration. This private astronaut mission underscores NASA’s goal to foster a space economy, enabling international access and scientific advancement beyond Earth.