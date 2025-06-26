Thomson's new AI-powered QLED Smart TV debuts on Flipkart: Price and features inside Thomson has launched its latest 43-inch QLED Smart TV in India at an affordable price of Rs 21,499. Packed with AI-powered features, 4K QLED display, Dolby audio technologies, and Google TV OS, this TV offers a premium smart home entertainment experience.

New Delhi:

Thomson, a known Home appliances brand, has unveiled its new 43-inch QLED Smart TV in India, designed to offer high-end performance at an affordable price. Priced at Rs 21,499, this new TV will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart starting June 27.

Stunning design with QLED 4K display

The new smart TV features a completely bezelless design with a premium metallic frame. It houses a 4K QLED panel that supports HDR10, WCG (Wide Colour Gamut), Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TruSurround. The screen reproduces 1 billion colours, delivering rich visuals and lifelike image quality for movies, games, and shows.

AI-powered smart performance

Thomson has equipped this model with an AI PQ chipset and Realtek processor, optimising picture quality using AI. It runs on the latest Google TV OS, giving users access to over 10,000 apps and games from the Google Play Store. The TV also includes features like AI Smooth Motion and multiple picture modes for personalised performance and viewing comfort.

Voice control and smart connectivity

Part of the Google Ecosystem, the TV comes with a built-in Google Assistant. Users can control the TV with voice commands using the remote. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay. Users can also connect game controllers, headphones, and keyboards.

Powerful audio and port selection

For sound, the TV features 50W high-output speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround support, offering a cinematic audio experience at home. Connectivity ports include three HDMI, two USB-A, optical output, LAN, and multiple audio ports for versatile usage.

