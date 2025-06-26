WhatsApp rolls out new feature to ensure users never miss an unread message WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that helps users keep track of their unread messages. This feature is currently available in selected countries.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has introduced a special AI feature aimed at millions of users, ensuring that no unread messages go unnoticed. As one of the most widely used messaging apps globally, Meta’s WhatsApp boasts over 600 million daily active users in India alone. This new enhancement will particularly benefit those who often overlook important messages. Labeled as AI Summarize, this feature utilises Meta's AI technology to provide users with a quick overview of all their unread messages—messages they may have missed or chosen not to open. According to a blog post from Meta, a novel technology known as Private Processing underpins this feature, ensuring that users' messages remain confidential and secure, inaccessible to anyone else.

Works with all message types

WhatsApp’s blog confirms that this AI feature will function for both group and personal messages. It will summarise all unread messages received, helping users stay updated without missing crucial information. Meta has stressed that AI will ensure the privacy of users' messages, with the condensed summary view being visible solely to each individual user.

Complete safety assurance

In the blog post, the company reassures users that their private messages will be safeguarded through private processing. Furthermore, the AI is designed to suggest replies to these messages without the need for users to read them first. Currently, this feature has been rolled out for users in America and supports only the English language, with plans for additional language support yet to be introduced.

How it works

WhatsApp claims that this private processing utilises a computing infrastructure modeled after a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), ensuring top-notch security. To access this feature, users can simply navigate to the chat section of WhatsApp. Here, all unread messages will be displayed in a bullet or list format, allowing users to glance over them easily without having to open each message, ensuring that no important updates are missed.

