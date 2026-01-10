9-seater aircraft crashes near Rourkela airstrip in Odisha, many injured | VIDEO A 9-seater aircraft crashes near Rourkela airstrip in Odisha, many injured. Officials said the aircraft was carrying seven people at the time of the crash, including six passengers and one pilot.

New Delhi:

A nine-seater aircraft operating between Rourkela and Bhubaneswar crashed in Odisha on Saturday. The aircraft, operated by IndiaOne Air, was en route to the state capital when the incident occurred. The exact cause of the crash is not known yet however technical fault is said to be the cause as per reports.

Seven people were on board

Officials said the aircraft was carrying seven people at the time of the crash, including six passengers and one pilot. There has been no official confirmation yet on the condition of those on board, though rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident was reported.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft went down around 10 to 15 kilometres from Rourkela. Emergency services rushed to the spot soon after alerts were raised. Rescue teams shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Rescue and response teams on the spot

Following the crash, multiple departments were put on alert. A tourism department team from Bhubaneswar is also expected to visit the site to assess the situation. Local administration has arranged security and assistance measures in the area to ensure smooth rescue and relief operations.

Authorities have initiated the process of investigation to determine how and under what circumstances the aircraft crashed.

With inputs from Shubham Kumar