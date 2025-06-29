Motorola Razr 50 Ultra gets massive price drop of Rs 35000 on Flipkart: Check news price and how to buy Originally priced at Rs 99,999, the handset is now available for just Rs 68,490. With additional bank offers, buyers can purchase it for under Rs 64,500. The offer is valid only on the 12GB + 512GB variant in the Peach Fuzz colour.

New Delhi:

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, the company’s high-end foldable phone, which is available on Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform, is available at a major price cut. By the time of writing, the device has been repriced at Rs 68,490, which is a major drop from the original price tag of Rs 99,999. This marks a flat Rs 31,509 discount on the premium device. Furthermore, users can avail an extra Rs 4,000 off by using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, bringing the effective price to under Rs 64,490.

This offer is currently available only on the top-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in the exclusive Peach Fuzz colour.

Key features and display

The Razr 50 Ultra features a 4-inch LTPO AMOLED outer cover display with HDR10+ support, having 10-bit colours and a 165Hz refresh rate. The panel also offers a peak brightness of 2400 nits, and further, it is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Once the display has been opened, the handset opens up to a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate, making it one of the most vibrant and smooth screens in the foldable segment, as claimed by Motorola. Both displays of the Razr 50 Ultra support all major apps, which claim to enhance the multitasking experience on the device.

Powerful hardware and camera setup

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, which ensures powerful performance and efficiency. For photography lovers, the handset sports a dual-camera system on the rear side of the device, with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens that offers 2x optical zoom. Selfie enthusiasts can further use the outer screen or the unfolded main screen for capturing high-quality images.

It is backed by a 4000mAh battery and supports 45W wired charging, 15W wireless charging and further, 5W reverse wired charging.