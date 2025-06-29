Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for June 29: Claim free skins, diamonds and more Garena Free Fire Max players can claim exciting free rewards like diamonds, skins, and loot crates using the latest redeem codes released for June 29, 2025. These time-sensitive codes are available for a short window and limited to the first 500 users.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max continues to attract a strong player base in India, especially after the original version was banned in 2022. With improved visuals and smoother gameplay, the battle royale title keeps players hooked, and the regular release of redeem codes adds to the excitement.

These redeem codes, released daily by 111 Dot Studios, offer free in-game items like skins, diamonds, loot crates, and character upgrades. But you have to be quick—they’re valid for just 12 hours or until the first 500 players claim them.

What are Free Fire Max redeem codes?

These are 12-character alphanumeric codes (comprising capital letters and numbers) that unlock various exclusive rewards in the game.

Players can get their hands on rare items such as:

Diamond Vouchers Fire Head Hunting Parachute Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate Revolt Weapon Loot Crate Other skins, bundles, and character upgrades

June 29 Free Fire Max redeem codes list

Here are the active codes for today:

T6JU-8C1R-FB90 LKJH-GFDS-MNVC QWER-TYUI-PLMN PLMJ-Z1XE-QWAS ASZX-PLMN-KIUY N8WI-LKJ5-MQDA YUIO-PMNB-VCXZ TGBV-CDE3-WASX E45R-TGBN-MKJH MNBV-CXZL-KJHG 0OIK-7YTG-BNVC BNMK-LP0O-IUYT HJGF-DERT-WQAZ ZXC1-VBNM-PLKH RTYU-HGFD-WSAZ VCS9-8QWR-TYUI KLOP-MNBG-HYTR FBNJ-7YHG-REWA XCVB-NMAS-QWER IUYT-RFDE-SWQZ GHJK-7YUI-REWD ZXCV-ASDF-GHJK FFM5-2H8Q-NAE6

How to redeem the codes

Follow these steps to claim your in-game rewards:

Visit the official Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Site. Log in using your Facebook, Google, X (Twitter), Apple, or VK account. Paste the desired code into the text box. Click Confirm and wait for the success message. Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox. Gold/diamonds will be auto-credited.

Why are Free Fire Max redeem codes fans’ favourite?

Garena frequently hosts special in-game events where Free Fire Max players can earn exclusive items. However, those rewards usually come with a catch—players must complete certain missions or challenges to unlock them. This is where redeem codes truly shine.

It’s important to remember that these redeem codes are time-sensitive. Each code is valid only for a limited duration and can be used just once per account. If you see an error message during redemption, it likely means the code has either expired or has already been claimed by the maximum number of users.

If you manage to redeem a code successfully, your free items—whether skins, loot crates, or diamonds—will appear in your in-game mailbox within a few hours. So, act fast and claim your rewards before time runs out!