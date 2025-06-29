Buying AC based on tonnage alone? This mistake could raise your electricity bill Experts suggest checking the AC’s cooling capacity (in watts) alongside its tonnage. A higher cooling capacity AC, even with lower tonnage, can cool faster and reduce electricity bills.

New Delhi:

It's humid, and if you are using an air cooler in your home, then it might not be doing the work accurately. In this situation, AC becomes your saviour for pulling off the excessive humidity from your room, making it perfect to stay back, cool and satisfied. So, in case you haven't bout your AC this season, you may buy it now as well, because the summer will last atleast till mid-September. In case you are shopping for an air conditioner, many buyers could focus only on tonnage. It’s common to select a 1-ton AC for small rooms, a 1.5-ton for medium ones, and a 2-ton for large halls. But purchasing an AC based solely on tonnage might not be the most cost-effective or energy-efficient option for the users.

Tonnage refers to the theoretical capacity of the AC, but the actual performance also depends on its cooling capacity. If this factor is overlooked, your electricity bills may rise as the AC struggles to cool your room effectively.

What is cooling capacity, and why does it matter?

Cooling capacity is measured in watts (W) and defines how quickly and efficiently an AC can cool a room. A 1.5-ton AC with 5000W cooling capacity will cool faster and use less electricity than a 1.5-ton unit with only 3500W. The more powerful AC can achieve the desired temperature quicker, meaning it runs for less time and consumes less power.

On the contrary, an AC with lower cooling capacity will take longer to cool the room and consume more electricity. This directly impacts your monthly energy bills.

How to choose the Right AC: What to look for

Instead of relying only on tonnage, check the cooling capacity, which is typically listed on the star rating sticker or in the product manual. Also, ensure the AC has a high Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER) and is star-rated by BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency).

To avoid bill shock and get optimal performance, choose an AC that combines appropriate tonnage and high cooling capacity. Remember, a 1-ton AC with 5000W cooling capacity might perform better than a 1.5-ton AC with 3500W in many cases.