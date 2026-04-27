Google Wallet now tracks flights on Android lock screen: Here’s how to use it

New Delhi:

Google has just made life a bit easier for frequent fliers, as they have introduced a flight tracking widget on Google Wallet. It shows the live flight progress right on your lock screen—no need to unlock your phone or hunt for the airline app.

How does flight tracking on Google Wallet work?

Once you save your boarding pass in Google Wallet, this lock screen widget kicks in automatically before your flight.

It shows your departure and arrival airports, the estimated landing time, and even a bar that tracks how far you have travelled in real-time.

It’s especially handy for those who are on the long hauls, have layovers or have those slow minutes before landing when everyone’s itching to know, “Are we there yet?”

Getting set up is pretty straightforward

First, add your boarding pass to Google Wallet.

Make sure your phone runs Android 16 (and update if it’s not).

The widget shows up on its own right before you take off, so you do not have to tinker with anything.

From there, you will get live updates all the way to your destination.

Win for major travel cities

This is a huge win for anyone who flies regularly between India’s major cities like:

Delhi

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Kolkata and further

Instead of running across the boards at the airport or faffing around through airline apps, you can get your ETA and flight updates at a glance. It further means your family or colleagues can quickly check your status, which makes things smoother for everyone. For business travellers and frequent flyers, it’s a clear, no-nonsense improvement.

Google Wallet getting famous.

Google Wallet is slowly becoming more than just a payments app. You can already store your cards, event tickets, government IDs (in some places), loyalty memberships, and transit passes. Now, with flight tracking built in, it starts to feel like your entire trip fits in your pocket.

Availability

As far as availability is concerned, Google has not yet set a specific launch date for the Indian market yet, but if you have got a Pixel or a newer Android flagship running Android 16 OS, then you are likely the first in line as the update rolls out.

Really, Google’s lock screen flight tracker is not flashy; rather, it is capable of solving a common problem. Rather than jumping between apps, you just glance at your lock screen for instant updates. If you fly often, especially in India, this widget is one more reason to lean a bit harder on Google Wallet.