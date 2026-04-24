Airtel’s powerful 300Mbps WiFi plan comes with free TV channels and OTT benefits

New Delhi:

With everyone working from home, streaming in 4K, juggling online classes, and gaming late into the night, fast broadband is not a luxury anymore; rather, it is just what people need. Airtel clearly gets that, and now they’ve rolled out a loaded WiFi plan aimed straight at households that want the best: fast, stable internet plus a stack of entertainment.

Benefits of the plan

Here is what you will get in this broadband plan:

Up to 300Mbps speeds

Unlimited data

OTT streaming subscriptions

Live TV channels

It’s their take on an all-in-one home connection.

Airtel Rs 1,599 Broadband Plan: Details

The monthly charge is Rs 1,599 (before taxes—GST and local charges push the bill up a bit, depending on where you’re based).

So, what’s included?

300Mbps upload and download speeds

Unlimited data

Unlimited voice calls

Full access to Airtel’s customer support team

This plan is made for busy homes: lots of devices, lots of people connected all at once, no one slowing down the rest.

OTT subscriptions included in Airtel’s Rs 1,599 plan

Now, the real standout here is the OTT bundle. With this plan, you can stream on all the big platforms—no need to pay for separate subscriptions. Airtel says the list can include:

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

JioHotstar

Zee5

Airtel Xstream Play

Even Google One and Adobe Express

If you already subscribe to a few of these, it’s a significant monthly saving.

350+ live TV channels and the Xstream Box

Airtel has added another sweetener: access to over 350 live TV channels. Plug in their Xstream Box and you are watching straight on your TV, no DTH or cable required. For families thinking about ditching their traditional TV subscriptions, this plan checks all the boxes.

Airtel’s Rs 1,599 broadband plan: Who is this for?

This is the plan for people who use the internet for everything:

Families with lots of streaming and devices

Remote workers who need their connection solid all day

Students doing video classes

Even heavy gamers and 4K streamers

If you are only browsing and watching YouTube, honestly, a cheaper plan will do the job.

Fast broadband on the rise in India

TRAI figures show India just passed 1 billion internet users—a huge milestone. Most still use mobile data, but broadband and fixed wireless are catching up. That growth is pushing telcos like Airtel to offer plans that are both fast and packed with value.

Overall, this airtel broadband plan is really about convenience and quality in one neat bundle. You get 300Mbps speeds, loads of streaming choices, live TV, and unlimited data for the whole family. If you want a reliable, all-in-one solution for a busy, connected home, this plan delivers.